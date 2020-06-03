Governing principle of the universe

Of all the principles that govern the universe we live in, the principle of Guru tatwam is undoubtedly the most important. The Guru occupies the very highest position in Sanatana Dharma. This explains why he is so extolled in the scriptures. He is venerated Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara. He is praised as the eternal witness, as the Parabrahman. In other words, salutations are offered to him as the aupreme being himself.

According to Swami Vivekananda--“Every soul is destined to be perfect, and every being, in the end, will attain the state of perfection. Whatever we are now is the result of our acts and thoughts in the past, and whatever we shall be in the future will be the result of what we think and do now. But this, the shaping of our own destinies, does not preclude our receiving help from outside; nay, in the vast majority of cases, such help is absolutely necessary. When it comes, the higher powers and possibilities of the soul are quickened, spiritual life is awakened, growth is animated, and man becomes holy and perfect in the end.”

He added, “the person from whose soul such impulse comes is called the Guru — the teacher, and the person to whose soul the impulse is conveyed is called the Shishya — the student. To convey such an impulse to any soul, in the first place, the soul from which it proceeds must possess the power of transmitting it, as it were, to another; and in the second place, the soul to which it is transmitted must be fit to receive it. The seed must be a living seed, and the field must be ready ploughed; and when both these conditions are fulfilled, a wonderful growth of genuine religion takes place. “The true preacher of religion has to be of wonderful capabilities, and clever shall his hearer be” and when both of these are really wonderful and extraordinary, then will a splendid spiritual awakening result, and not otherwise. Such alone are the real teachers, and such alone are also the real students, the real aspirants. All others are only playing with spirituality.

“When the power that attracts the light of religion, the receiving soul is full and strong, the power which answers to that attraction and sends in light does come as a matter of course”.