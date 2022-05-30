Indian women’s cricket on a sticky wicket

Indian women's cricket team has seen better days. The team’s loss to South Africa in the decisive game in the ICC Women’s World Cup in March 2022 disappointed fans in India and across the world. To be fair, the team in this World Cup suffered defeats more for their lacklustre bowling, poor running between wickets, and sloppy fielding than their batting pyrotechnics. Matches are won when a team performs well in all departments of the game.

Indian women cricketers lack the killer instinct. Their failure to hold their nerves in crucial stages cost them many games. Dropped catches and shoddy fielding make victory look as elusive as wisps of smoke. Indian women cricketers are not fleet-footed on the field, making it difficult for them to defend even a 250-plus score. Compare the fitness levels of Indian women with any other team in the tournament and the difference is apparent.

The players of England, New Zealand and South Africa are livewires on the field, not ready to concede even a single run. The Australian women's team has players known for their athleticism, fitness and accurate throws. Little wonder, then, that the team had an unbeaten streak in the tournament and went on to win the World Cup by defeating England by 71 runs.

To be precise, India's inability to handle pressure in crunch situation did them in. Not much seems to have changed since then. Last year, South Africa thrashed India in all the one-dayers in the bilateral series.

So, what is the best way forward? Mithali Raj, the captain of one day and test formats, and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami should step down to make way for younger players. The mantle of one-day captaincy should be passed on to someone senior like Harmanpreet Kaur, the team’s run machine, who is a T20 captain and an accomplished batter and a bowler to boot.

There is a need for more young pacers in the team with the calibre of Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh and spinners like Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma and fielders like Harleen Deol. The women’s one-day and T-20 teams are good starters but poor finishers.

The Indian women’s team must identify its strengths and weaknesses. The players need counsellors who can groom them to handle pressures and cultivate mental toughness in challenging situations. Their coach will do well to pay close attention to the players’ fitness levels -- it can bolster their confidence to wear down the best of opponents. Success in any sport is not possible without physical fitness and mental toughness.

BCCI needs to introduce women’s IPL so that women cricketers from remote areas can play in the near future. A good track record in the IPL can make them strong contenders for the national team.

There is also no denying that women cricketers continue to get a raw deal when it comes to inequalities in pay as compared to their male counterparts. The fees they earn from domestic cricket do not provide them with a regular income. This is an area of concern and needs to be addressed by the BCCI on a priority basis.

Cricket as a viable career option for girls hardly figures in the scheme of things for parents, especially in rural areas. They treat it as the preserve of the male. This mindset needs to change. The 18-year-old Indian opener Shafali Verma from Haryana had to disguise herself as a boy to play cricket in her home town. She continued to hang tough and it was her passion and enthusiasm for the game that made her earn her place in the women’s cricket team at the age of 15. Girls should be encouraged to grind it out at the grassroots school level in order to be battle ready for the tough challenges ahead. It is the killer instinct and take-no-prisoners attitude to the game that can create a winning habit in all formats of the game.

(The writer is a Delhi-based senior journalist)