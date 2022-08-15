K Sadashiva Rao: Forgotten Gandhi of the South

K S Rao Road is one of the most famous landmarks in Mangalore. Similarly, Sadashiva Nagar is a prominent residential layout in Bengaluru. Both are named after Karnad Sadashiva Rao, a veteran freedom fighter from Karnataka. He built the Congress party in the state, sold all his property to serve the poor and died pennilessly. Sadly, the people of the state have forgotten his legacy. He was known as the Gandhi of South India. Rightfully, Gandhi visited his mother after his death and told her, “Blessed are you mother, for having borne a son such as he.”

Sadashiva Rao was born as the only son to his affluent parents Ramachandra Rao, a renowned lawyer and Radhabai in 1881. He was a philanthropist from his early years and was often rebuked by his strict father for gifting away books, pencils and toys. After his early education in Mangaluru, he completed his graduation at Presidency College, Chennai and obtained a degree in law from Mumbai. He came back to Mangaluru to practice law. A comfortable life beckoned him but he chose to serve the country.

Human sufferings around him, especially of widows and people of lower castes, moved him. With the support of his wife, Shantabai, he established Mahila Sabha to educate, support and uplift widows. Many women were professionally trained to become self-reliant. He successfully fought against the restrictions imposed on backward castes in temples.

Tilak Vidyalaya, a school he started in his house, was open to children from all castes and communities. In addition to formal schooling, the school imparted training in spinning, weaving and handicraft. Gradually, he opened 18 such schools. Sadashiva Rao tried to unite various communities of the region and orient them towards working for the national cause. He thus initiated a social movement in Dakshina Kannada to abolish untouchability.

Sadashiva Rao joined the national freedom movement in 1919. He was the first volunteer from Karnataka to join Gandhi, when the latter declared his first satyagraha, against the Rowlatt Act and Jallianwala Bagh tragedy. He was also a frontline volunteer in the famous Dandi march. He took it upon himself to build and strengthen the Congress party in Karnataka. He inspired volunteers to visit villages and mobilise people to participate in the country’s freedom struggle.

His house, during those days, was the centre of political activities. National leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba, Jawaharlal Nehru, C Rajagopalachari, Sarojini Naidu, C R Das and others visited his house. He was

jailed three times, for a total of five years.

As he was busy in the struggle for freedom, tragedy struck home in 1921. His only son, his youngest daughter and his wife died in quick succession. He found solace in the company of Gandhi in Sabarmati Ashram. Not for long as he had to rush back to the flood-hit Mangaluru. He spent all his wealth to feed and shelter people in need and fell into deep debt.

In 1936, Sadashiva Rao chose to attend the Faizpur Congress session and unmindful of festering high fever, he travelled to Mumbai. He died on January 9, 1936, at the age of 56, while discharging the duties of a dedicated soldier in the freedom struggle. He couldn’t see his beloved country, for which he had dedicated his life and wealth, becoming a free nation. He died penniless with no money left even for his last rites. His aged mother and his two daughters had to move into a rented house. His two-floor house, which was auctioned off, was demolished and rebuilt. Now, nothing remains to remind us of this great son of Mangaluru, except a road and a central library named after him. Not many in Bengaluru know of him either. Renowned Kannada novelist Shivaram Karanth too tried to immortalise him by making him the protagonist in his novel, Oudaryada Urulalli (in the web of generosity). But, he remains a forgotten hero in Karnataka.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav remains incomplete without acknowledging his contributions to the freedom struggle and celebrating his life.

(The writer is Assistant Professor of English, Tumkur University)