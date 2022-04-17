Karnataka should address charging woes to become a hub of EV adoption

The recent fire incidents involving four EV scooters have shocked both EV users and potential buyers alike. Will this put India’s EV story in jeopardy? Unlikely. Considering the importance of EV uptake in the country, the central government has ordered a forensic probe into the incidents. The manufacturers will have to take corrective and preventive actions to bring back the trust in EVs.

High consumer interest

It is encouraging to see consumers willing to experiment and switch to EVs. Sample this: Across India, 3.29 lakh EVs were sold in 2021, compared to 1.29 lakh in 2020. Electric two-wheelers contributed almost 50% of the sales, while electric three-wheelers contributed about 45% during 2021.

Vahan website shows UP leading EV sales with over 67,000 vehicles, while Karnataka stands second with sales of over 33,000 EVs. On the other hand, Karnataka leads two-wheeler sales in the country with about 30,000 vehicles sold.

A recent survey by Castrol has found that drivers in India require electric vehicles (EVs) priced at Rs 23 lakh, with a 35-minute average charge time and a range of 401 km. A new study reveals ‘tipping points’ at which most Indian drivers would consider switching to an EV. On average, they are looking to purchase an EV in just two years’ time.

It must be noted that the DC fast charging infrastructure has significantly improved, both in cities as well as highways, over the past three years. A journey from Bengaluru to Hyderabad or Mumbai or Kanyakumari can be covered with less anxiety. However, the state government can take specific steps in improving charging infrastructure significantly — both private/home charging as well as public charging in cities/along highways.

Private charging

Most people who buy an electric car would prefer to charge their cars in their home, and for this, a 7KW connection would be desirable. If a Bengaluru resident living in an independent house with a regular home connection of 2KW wants to upgrade to 9KW, BESCOM, Bengaluru’s sole electricity distribution company (discom), charges the customer about 1.5 lakh, including security deposit, installation charges. The application needs to be routed through designated electrical contractors and “convenience charges” are applicable for priority processing.

Now, let us look at apartment complexes. Most apartments were built 10-20 years ago and hence are not EV-friendly. While BESCOM is willing to help residents in apartment complexes with EV charging in parking areas, there are several Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) opposing the same.

BESCOM does not have the power to override the opposing RWAs as Karnataka lacks an EV policy that provides authority to the Urban Development Department (UDD) and the local civic body, the BBMP, to amend bylaws for supporting private EV charging.

The government must implement a hassle-free and affordable private charging system. New Delhi has implemented a consumer-friendly “Single Window” system. The ‘SWITCH DELHI’ initiative provides great insights for the end-users to switch to EV.

In New Delhi, for example, an end-user can apply for an EV charging connection through one of the four discoms. The connection is provided free of cost and an AC charger is provided for Rs 3,000 (3.2KW) and Rs 5,000 for a 7.2KW charger. A site visit is conducted by the discom and the charger is operational within a week. The Delhi government has an EV policy that overrides RWAs and can enable charging points for the end user directly.

Create awareness

It is highly likely that most EV owners in Bengaluru will not know that BESCOM has a provision for submeters, which can be used to charge EVs at subsidised rates (Rs 4.5 per unit). BESCOM would do well to create awareness about submeters.

In addition, safety guidelines for private charging in apartments and independent houses must be published. India has adopted the AIS 138 (Automotive Industry Standard) which recommends IEC60309 industrial sockets for EV charging. These sockets are waterproof and offer better safety compared to the regular 3-pin plug points at home.

BESCOM can join hands with the OEMs and companies that provide EV chargers to impart regular safety awareness campaigns. Importantly, a periodic audit confirming the worthiness of electrical wiring/switches/earthing at homes should be carried out. Perhaps, the home audit process followed by domestic gas companies can be replicated. Such audits will certainly help in reducing short circuit-related incidents, like the one where two people lost their lives in Tamil Nadu while charging their EV.

Highway charging

There are several private charging companies willing to invest in fast charging infrastructure along highways. Lack of support from discoms and rampant corruption appear to be the biggest hurdles. The time could be ripe for Karnataka to remove the discom monopoly and allow multiple discoms to operate. This would also spur competition for better service quality. The highway chargers must have a backup (maybe solar) so that the chargers are available 24X7 even during power cuts.

In addition to improved fast charging infrastructure along highways, the government should waive tolls for EVs till say 2027 (many countries in Europe have implemented zero toll and zero parking charges for EVs). Karnataka has already implemented tamper-proof high-security number plates (HSRP) and this would aid in implementing toll-free passage for EVs.

The Karnataka government needs to play a significant role in stimulating EV adoption. Willingness to improve the EV infrastructure along with a clear vision and timely implementation will help many buyers to switch to EVs rapidly. Chief Minister, hope you are listening!

(The writer is an EV enthusiast and columnist based in Bengaluru)