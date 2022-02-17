KCR once invited Modi onto his turf, now he wants to invade Modi’s

In August 2016, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Bharat ke atyant lokpriya neta (the most popular leader in the country)” and thanked him for delivering a “historic, 100% corruption-free governance.”

The venue was KCR’s Assembly constituency Gajwel, to which PM Modi chose to go on his first visit to India’s youngest state, to inaugurate Mission Bhagiratha – KCR’s flagship project to supply piped drinking water to every Telangana household.

Modi reciprocated likewise in the public rally, extolling KCR’s “passion for the new state’s development, especially in water-related matters.”

Cut to the present, KCR is charging that corruption has become widespread under Modi’s rule, while the employment rate and industrial growth have shrunk.

“We have a list of BJP’s corruption. We will go to the Supreme Court and people’s court to unmask the BJP,” KCR said at a press conference on Sunday, presenting the Rafale jets procurement figures.

KCR pulled out a list of 33 economic fugitives—Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, et al, who have fled abroad, commenting that most of them are “Gujaratis, Modi’s friends.”

Interestingly, the Rafale deal was reached between India and France in September 2016, around the time KCR was lavishing praise on Modi. In those years of friendship, KCR backed the demonetisation move and extended crucial legislative support to the Modi government in the Rajya Sabha on several bills.

But, of late, KCR has been at loggerheads with the Centre, enraged over issues like the Modi government’s alleged refusal to procure Telangana paddy, allocation of funds and projects for the state. Besides, the BJP has been accusing his “family-run party rule of gigantic corruption” and of turning the Kaleshwaram project, touted as the world’s largest multi-stage lift irrigation project, on the Godavari river, into its “ATM”.

Nowadays, KCR is addressing back-to-back pressers and public rallies to appeal to voters and like-minded parties to “unite to chase out the BJP, for the nation will be ruined if it stays any further in power.”

The Telangana CM, who recently met with the Left, RJD and DMK leaderships, says he is in constant communication with his counterparts in Mumbai and Kolkata, too, for his stated purpose.

The shift

The Modi-KCR bonhomie continued till the 2019 general elections, the point when the BJP delivered a major blow to the TRS, grabbing four Lok Sabha seats. This, in a state where BJP’s representation fell from five to one in the Assembly polls held just four months earlier.

Adding insult to injury, KCR’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha, a sitting MP, was trounced in Nizamabad by Dharmapuri Aravind, a firebrand BJP leader known for his caustic attacks on KCR. The TRS expected to take 12-14 out of 17 seats but was restricted to nine, losing two from its 2014 tally. The Congress won three and the Hyderabad seat, as in the past, went to AIMIM, a TRS ally.

While KCR claims he seeks votes based on development, the BJP riding on communal, sentimental national security issues to retain power has manifestly started to infuriate him.

On Sunday, supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, KCR said that he, too, is now demanding proof of the surgical and airstrikes on Pakistan from the Modi government. “Because BJP resorts to false propaganda,” Rao said, explaining why proof was necessary, on the eve of the third anniversary of the Pulwama attack.

The terrorist attack that killed 46 CRPF jawans and the Balakot airstrike that followed are believed to have turned the tide in favour of Modi just before the 2019 elections nationally, and in Telangana too.

Despite that black eye, KCR remained graceful in supporting Modi a year later when the nation was dealing with the first Covid-19 wave. He even asked the Telangana police to take action against “useless people” trolling Modi over his public call to clap and light lamps in support of Covid-19 warriors.

But the BJP’s barrage against the TRS continued. In November 2020, it snatched the Dubbaka Assembly seat from TRS in a by-poll. The very next month, the saffron party surged up to 48 councillors (from four earlier) in the 150-seat Hyderabad civic body.

KCR was mortified when the BJP took his one-time lieutenant, former health minister Eetala Rajender, into its fold and gained the Huzurabad Assembly constituency, another TRS bastion, in November last year.

Thus, in a state where KCR positioned the Congress as his main rival, the BJP is posing a real challenge, setting its eyes on the 2023 state elections.However, KCR’s bitterness is not just over electoral losses. The TRS is miffed by the Centre’s “step-motherly treatment of Telangana,” when compared with Gujarat and Karnataka.

KCR’s son and the state’s IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao says he wrote at least eight letters to the Centre pleading for a mega power loom cluster at Sircilla, his Assembly segment “but to no avail.” The state wants national status for one irrigation project. The dissatisfaction is also over several assurances given at the time of the bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh into Telangana and Andhra, such as a rail coach factory at Kazipet and a steel plant at Bayyaram. The Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project in Hyderabad never took off. And the Centre went ahead with the auction of four coal blocks in Telangana, even as the TRS demanded that the blocks be directly allocated to the homegrown Singareni Collieries.

So, when PM Modi came to unveil the ‘Statue of Equality’ – a giant figure of Saint Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad recently, TRS ministers, leaders, activists took to Twitter seeking #EqualityForTelangana.

The hashtag trended at the top spot for some time on the day the CM famously skipped the Prime Minister’s event. The TRS also alleged that KCR’s name was removed from the statue’s inauguration plaque to censure their leader.

Given the confrontation, will KCR invite Modi for the inauguration of the renovated Yadadri Temple in March? In September, the CM went to New Delhi and invited the PM for the event, then planned for November last.

“We’ll see,” KCR muttered, when asked about this.