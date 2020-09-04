Kota can turn to tourism

Local job growth is one of the key drivers of economic growth. The same stands true for the Kota district. Though a relatively prosperous district within Rajasthan with a per capita GDP of approximately Rs 30,0001 (one of the highest in Rajasthan) and home to a sizeable coaching services, mining and manufacturing industry, it has faced its share of challenges, especially with the decline of mining, increasing regulatory hurdles and global competition.

The recent Covid-19 pandemic has also negatively impacted the coaching industry which is pre-dominantly offline and depends on the students of other neighboring states – UP, MP, Haryana, Bihar, etc. Local businessmen, investors, politicians and public are starting to pin their hopes on developing Kota as a tourist hub on the lines of Jaipur, Ranthambore, Udaipur, Jodhpur. The key pillar of their hopes is development potential of the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR)

Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR) was declared a national sanctuary in 2013 and encompasses an area of approximately 800 sqkm. With just 40 km from Kota city centre, it provides immense opportunity for the city to emerge as a star attraction. Comprising of Dhok forest and grassland, for the most part, it runs between two parallel hills. The Reserve is home to Cheetal, Sambhar, Neelgai, Leopard, Sloth-bear, Jungle Cat, Black-buck, Wild boar, Jackal, Hyena, Wolf, Peacock and a whole range of other wildlife.

Currently, there are two relocated tigers within an enclosure. Arrangements are underway to begin eco-tourism in the protected area as per the applicable norms and guidelines. It also comprises of the Chambal river which, a river that houses the endangered Marsh crocodile and Gharial, a host of threatened and endangered turtle species and the Gangetic dolphin and Smooth-cotted Otter.

Rare animals like crocodile, Gharial, Gangetic softshell turtle and otters can be easily seen in the stretch of river falling within Hadoti. Critically endangered vultures and large owls breed within the sanctuary.

A short boat safari is available for tourists. Besides this, it also provides ample opportunities for bird watchers. The village ponds, tanks, reservoirs, minor and major dams provide some excellent bird watching opportunities to an avid bird watcher.

Kota has the potential to generate 200 crores for the local economy, as it’s the third tiger reserve in Rajasthan, has excellent train and road connectivity with Delhi, Jaipur and has the potential to attract approximately 1,00,000 domestic and 50,000 international tourists – half of the nearest reserve Ranthambore National Park. As per a field research report by TOFT foundation, Ranthambore in 2016 attracted approx 30,00,004 domestic and 15,00,004 international tourists. Second, it can generate approximately 30,005 local jobs for Kota’s citizens. These will mainly be in areas such as hospitality, construction, food and tourism services. As per MakeMyTrip, Ranthambore National Park is surrounded by as many as 50 hotels, which would mean that Kota would need atleast 20 additional hotels in and around the park area. Third, this can help diversify the local economy which is increasingly dependent on the coaching industry. The coaching industry that employs about 3,50,006 people locally--is the main source for other local consumption-- real estate, banking, retail, hospitality, etc.

Diversifying away from coaching would help build additional sources of income and stability. Also, this would benefit if there is a decline in one industry. Fourth, it can lead to a domino effect on other ancillary industries such as leisure, higher education, infrastructure, etc. While visitors are not busy in the park, innovative ventures such as eco-tourism (in and around the MHTR), adventure sports can cater to their demands and generate surplus opportunities.

In the 1990s, Kota broke out successfully from being an industrial town, to a talent-factory for engineers and medical aspirants. The next decade can potentially be that of “Kota – a tourism and lifestyle destination.” A concerted effort – both politically and socially – would accelerate its evolution and help the city to be a preferred destination – for tourism and lifestyle.

(The writer is a management consultant based in Netherlands)