Language is a permanent political live wire in Tamil Nadu, do not touch, says former Union Minister A Raja

BJP’s ‘one language’ policy is not acceptable to the DMK which believes in federalism and Tamil pride. The linguistic identity of Tamils is a permanent political issue in Tamil Nadu, former Union Minister A Raja tells DH’s E T B Sivapriyan.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are some six months away. What are the DMK’s prospects this time?

The DMK’s chances are bright on two counts. First, the DMK has proved that it is the only party that is concerned about people’s issues, the needs of the people and highlighting the errors of the government. All the issues that concern people have been democratically, legally and legitimately debated within and outside Parliament. Second, the 10 years of the AIADMK government has been marred by corruption and misrule. People’s aspirations were not reflected either inside or outside the Assembly. The government will change, the DMK will come to power.

The DMK has been alleging that the AIADMK has surrendered to the BJP. Now, the BJP is also aggressive in the state.

The reason is clear. It is an ideological fight. Much of India adopted or shifted to Hindutva politics, except for a few states. In Tamil Nadu, the real political offshoot of the Dravidian movement is the DMK, and the fight between the DMK and the BJP is not a political one, but a clash of ideologies. Our main opponent is the AIADMK, but the BJP is aggressive because of the ideological war. They (BJP) want to change the ideological mindset of the people. They also believe that Chief Minister Palaniswami (EPS) and his deputy Panneerselvam (OPS) may not survive for another term as they are not popular leaders. In the absence of charismatic leaders, BJP thinks that the ideological alternative can be converted into a political alternative. It will not be acceptable in Tamil Nadu.

DMK has been attacking the BJP not just on secularism, but on federalism, too. Why does the DMK feel federalism is under threat?

Their (BJP’s) thought always is ‘One India, one language, one culture, one tax’, and they want to have ‘oneness’ in India which is not possible. India was never one country before the British came here. The British merged various princely states to form India. The idea of oneness is not agreeable to the DMK because the party has faith in federalism and our founder Anna (C N Annadurai) stood for that and he said India is a composition of various cultures based on language, not based on religion. So many linguistic cultures have been merged into one box in the name of the Union of India. I am a Tamilian as long as I speak Tamil, and I am an Indian as long as I am a citizen of the country. Fundamentally, and philosophically, the ideology of the DMK and the Dravidian movement is diametrically opposite to the BJP’s religion-based ideology and policy.

Not just DMK, even common people feel Hindi is being imposed on Tamil Nadu, but the BJP says there is no harm in learning a third language.

There are Kendriya Vidyalayas and Hindi Prachar Sabhas where people can learn Hindi. The question is not whether one should learn Hindi. Even I know a little bit of Hindi that I picked up while I was in the national capital. Out of necessity, any bureaucrat who works in North India or a trader who goes there can learn Hindi and that is altogether different. The problem is when it is sought to be made compulsory. When you insist on the compulsory learning of Hindi, we feel that our language is being sidelined and our culture is being assaulted. We want to keep our identity so far as the language and language-oriented culture is concerned. Tamil is a rich language; it is a classical language and it cannot be compared with Hindi. Do not impose Hindi on us.

The BJP says the DMK plays language politics, especially before elections…

Who is responsible for the DMK raising the issue? Did Kanimozhi voluntarily invite the (Hindi) problem? What prompted the people in Delhi who were conducting an official meeting to ask people who do not know Hindi to go out? You (BJP) did it, and we are forced to react. Kanimozhi was stopped, and she was compelled to react. You (BJP) are creating problems against our language and you are imposing Hindi on us despite our continuous opposition.

Will language be a major issue in the coming Assembly polls?

Language is a permanent issue in Tamil Nadu. When you touch ‘current’ (live wire), you get an electric shock. It is up to you (BJP). The moment you touch the language issue, there will be a reaction from DMK. Please do not shift the onus for it on us. It is your (Centre’s) responsibility to respect our sentiments.

Coming to the 2G spectrum case, Delhi High Court has accepted the plea of the CBI and ED to hear the case regularly. Some say the timing is suspect as it has come months before the TN elections.

I do not want to give any political colour to the judicial process. I am a practicing lawyer and I cannot suspect the judiciary because I was put in jail by our own government for reasons best known to them. They believed the CAG report. I have faith in the judicial system, and I do not know for what reasons they are speeding it up. I do not want to attribute motives. I can attribute motive to CBI as the BJP might want to make the 2G appeal an election issue in Tamil Nadu.