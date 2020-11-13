Laugh your way to good health

If you laugh at yourself, you will never run out of jokes. You will also be surprised at how much you can amuse yourself laughing at your own idiosyncrasies. Other than giving a nice glow to your skin, and a twinkle to your eyes, the sound of laughter is also musical and magical. It instantly makes one forget one’s problems, albeit temporarily, but in this world, even momentary and temporary happiness is a wonderful thing.

It’s rightly said that laughter is indeed the best medicine. For starters, laughter, even a mild dose of it, has tremendous benefits. Laughter peps up the immune system by triggering the release of pleasure-inducing neuro-chemicals in the brain. Our immune system contains special cells that act as a defence mechanism against infection, these cells increase when we laugh heartily. A word of caution. Indulge in a bout of healthy laughing, that is laughing at jokes and not at some person.

When we laugh, our central nervous system releases endorphins which are natural morphine-like compounds, that elevate our ability to withstand pain, it also makes us euphoric, which gives us a natural high. This is because the endorphins released during laughter reduce both physical and mental stress and tension. It’s believed that laughter results in burning calories, no wonder it is called as inner jogging. So, if you want to shed a few pounds, go for a walk and also indulge in a bout of daily laughter.

When you have had a good laugh with family, friends, or watched a comedy show, you will notice that all the muscles in your body are in a relaxed state for more than 30 minutes. After a hearty laugh, the muscles of our face, chest, shoulders, stomach and even the diaphragm get a fantastic workout. It’s said that laughter also protects our hearts against cardiovascular problems, laughter releases stress which is the major cause of heart attacks and as laughter increases our intake of oxygen-rich air, it ends up stimulating our heart and lungs and various muscles. Now you know why there are so many laughter clubs?

So, how about enjoying a heavy-duty laughter session? Make laughter a part of your daily life.