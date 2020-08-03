Lung cancer: Where are we now?

Every year the August 1, is World Lung Cancer day. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer affecting Indian men and the fifth most common among India women?

The statistics presented at Globocan 2018, puts the burden of lung cancer cases in our country at over 48,500 new male cases with over 45,000 male deaths annually. While the numbers affecting our Indian women are about 19,000 new cases with about 18,000 deaths annually. This puts the overall ratio at 4.5 males affected for every 1 female. Although, data trends from urban India do suggest a decrease in this ratio given the steady rise in female chronic smokers.

Lung cancer, for the most part, is preventable as long as one avoids consumption and exposure of the following risk factors. Cigarette and beedi smoking is a common primary risk factor for acquiring lung cancer. This subset of people is 10-30 times more likely to acquire this disease when compared to non-smokers. Other risk factors include: consuming tobacco and tobacco products; long time passive smokers; chronic exposure to biomass fuel like kerosene or dried animal dung particularly affects women from lower socioeconomic strata. Long term exposure to noxious chemicals fumes, chronic exposure to asbestos, lead paint, radiation are other known causes for those working in industries like petrochemicals, fertilizers, coal miners.

Lung cancer is broadly classified into two types: small cell (20-25% cases) and non-small cell lung carcinoma (75-80%). Small cell carcinomas are more aggressive and generally have a poor prognosis, while non-small cell carcinomas have a greater chance of being cured and going into remission. It is important to note that outcomes depend on (i) tumour characteristics--location, size, stage, subtype, and protein expression; (ii) patient factors include-- smoking status at the time of diagnosis, other medical conditions; willingness for and compliance to therapy. However, now with the advent of molecular diagnostics there are more than 30 subtypes of lung cancer that have been identified.

Typical symptoms to be aware of: new onset or worsening chronic cough which may be associated with spitting out fresh blood, loss of appetite, loss of more than 5% body weight in the last 6-12 months, chest pain, shortness of breath. Less common symptoms include--pain in the neck, back, shoulder, or arm; unilateral swelling of the face; engorged neck and or neck veins; drooping of the face/eye on the affected side; unexplained, persistent hoarse voice.

Once a patient is suspected to have lung cancer, the key tests advised are: (i) contrast-enhanced CT-scan of lungs to identify the tumour (ii) whole-body PET-CT scan is done to look for active tumour site (iii) lung biopsy – to obtain adequate lung tissue. For central and select peripheral tumours, us Pulmonologists have the ability to perform EndoBronchial UltraSound (EBUS) guided biopsies with excellent success rates. This is a minimally invasive procedure where we access central lung masses and targeted lymph nodes with the ability to take adequate number of biopsies under vision ensuring patient comfort and safety. The biopsy material taken is sent to our pathology colleagues for identification, classification, and characterization of tumours. Identification of tumour proteins by immunohistochemistry has proved to be a game-changer for our Medical Oncology colleagues who are now able to provide targeted drug therapy in many cases. For instance, in non-smokers with stage IV lung cancers, there is a 35% chance that the patient will harbour a mutation which will allow the patient to be treated with tablets, at home, rather than chemotherapy, at the hospital. In this case, patient selection is critical.

Treatment options available are: (i) chemotherapy (ii) radiotherapy (iii) immunotherapy. Immunotherapies have been the biggest game-changer both for the patients and their providers. With present day medications available, the quality of life has improved to where you can tell your patient – to pop a pill and live as you will!

(The writer is a consultant Pulmonologist and a member of the Health Education Committee of Karnataka Pulmonologist Association)