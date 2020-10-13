Missed shot at inclusive legal education

The Karnataka High Court on September 28, quashed the NLSIU (Amendment) Act. The amendment was passed in March of this year and provided a 25% horizontal reservation for students of Karnataka across the existing slots of ‘General, SC and ST’.

The National Law School of India University was established in 1986 by the state government upon the recommendation of the Bar Council of India to create a “national-level institution in the State of Karnataka.” The division bench held that the Amendment was contrary to the primary Act itself. NLSIU, like all other National Law Schools (Universities) of the country, does not provide for OBC and EWS reservations. Amidst the chaos of NLS’s NLAT and CLAT, the discussion around the state’s reasoning in the Amendment has been diluted. The Amendment defined students who have studied in a recognised educational institution of the State for not less than ten years as students of Karnataka and confers them with benefits. Its objects and reasons provide that all other National Law Schools provide for domicile reservations and the absence of such reservation (s) at NLSIU had “deprived” students of Karnataka this opportunity.

To understand deprivation in Karnataka, one needs to look at regions like Hyderabad-Karnataka, which consistently remain in the margins. The Hyderabad-Karnataka region is constitutionally recognised (under Article 371-J) and has been recently renamed as Kalyan Karnataka (hereinafter KK). The KK region includes six north-eastern districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Ballari, which have consistently underperformed on almost all Human Development Index (HDI) fronts, particularly education. The Karnataka High Court raised questions about who would benefit from this reservation and observed that the reservation must be to uplift, not to hand admissions on a platter. With all of the political rhetoric around ‘renaming’ the region, students from the KK region are left hanging yet again.

It is appalling to see how conveniently the state has forgotten its constitutional obligation to this region while it was conceptualising students of Karnataka for the Amendment. This inquiry is important to put the Act’s envisioned deprivation into perspective. Both the current policy and the arguments presented before the court have reduced the definition of students of Karnataka to mere numbers. In conceptualising students of Karnataka, the legislators have undermined their aspirations.

Considering the high entry fee of CLAT which starts at Rs 3,500 - Rs 4,000, and the likelihood of candidates who might benefit, the High Court’s observation that this reservation will largely benefit only students from elite schools in well-connected areas of Karnataka is well-founded. There has been no deliberation over or consideration given to socio-economic realities by our legislators while enacting the amendment. This amendment in no sense strives to make legal education in ‘premiere’ universities like NLSIU accessible to students. By misplacing the focus on reservations based on shallow parameters that neglect the complex and saddeningly stunted reality, and by creating a blanket term for students of Karnataka, the government refuses to engage with realities of regions like KK.

The state needs to acknowledge reality and avoid lip-service amendments of providing opportunity based on easy percentages that neither address real issues nor contribute to betterment, deliberately or inadvertently. The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for instance accounts for deprivation points which are based on the categories (SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD and EWS) and the districts the candidates have completed grade X and XII from. This is a better way to actually gauge who is deprived rather than arriving at the conclusion that since an arrangement was missing from the apparatus, a set of students have been or will be deprived of opportunities. The Act does not even address the implementation of OBC and EWS reservations in NLSIU, which could have actually addressed some of the deprivation. Further, the amendment remains vague and ambiguous about what this reservation, with its reductive definition, can do for the students of Karnataka.

The Amendment is contrary to the primary Act and against accessibility to legal education, especially for the students of Karnataka. The policy-makers’ consideration of socio-economic conditions, rather the lack of it, in this policy reflects the deprivation of students from regions like KK.

