MPC has done its job, banks must transmit rate cut

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has done a hattrick by reducing the repo rate — the rate at which banks borrow from the RBI — by 25 basis points for the third successive time since January. The repo rate is now at 5.75% — below 6% for the first time since July 2010.

Bold and decisive as the rate cut and the change of stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘accommodative’ are, the MPC’s decisions were unanimous this time, something that was not seen with the previous two rate reductions.

The MPC’s rationale for the rate reduction is that it is needed to give a fillip, indeed a “great push” to the sagging economy: GDP growth nosedived to 5.8% during January-March (Q4, FY19), and fell steeply to 6.8% for the full fiscal 2019 – the lowest in five years; the unemployment rate at 6.1% skyrocketed to a 45-year high in 2017-18, as the government finally released the figures that had been suppressed during elections.

The worst economic indicator is the gross fixed capital formation (GCFC) – the marker of the investment cycle. It plummeted to 3.4% during January-March 2019. The NIKKEI Purchase Managers’ Index (PMI) for ‘services’ dropped steeply dropped to 50.2 in May — as against 51 in April — the weakest in 12 months. The Composite PMI ‘output index’ as of May 2019 was 51.7, remaining flat from April. A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion and a reading below indicates contraction.

The gloomy picture is worsened by the sharp deceleration in growth in the eight core industries at 2.6% in April 2019 (4.7%, April 2018). The manufacturing sector, steel and cement have grown slow while fertiliser, crude oil and natural gas have taken a serious beating. Sales of automobiles (2-wheelers and tractors – an index of rural growth), air travel and FMCG have declined, portraying the woes in the declining consumption story.

The silver lining has been the benign consumer price index (CPI) inflation at 2.9% in April, which has bolstered the MPC to reduce the repo rate by 25 bps along with the change in stance to ‘accommodative’.

The GDP growth forecast for FY20 has been cut to 7% from 7.2% (the World bank forecast is 7.5%!). The sliced figures will be — April-September 2019 cut to 6.4-6.7% from 6.8-7%; and 7.2-7.5% during October 2019-March 2020.

Considering the volatility in oil prices, global trade wars, withdrawal of the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) by the US — India will lose $260 million worth of benefits — which impact the inflation trajectory, the MPC has revised the CPI inflation upwards to the range 3-3.1% for April-September 2019 and further upwards to 3.4-3.7% during October 2019-March 2020. This, assuming the monsoon will be near normal.

There are three crucial players in our growth story — the RBI/MPC, the bank and NBFCs and the government, whose actions or inactions impact the economy.

Banks reluctant

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and the MPC have played their role admirably well. It is the bank and NBFCs that are the villains in the piece. The MPC has cut the repo rate by a cumulative 75 bps (0.75%) since January, but the transmission by banks of the rate cut benefits and fresh lending to retail borrowers, MSMEs, steel/telecom sector, infrastructure and housing sectors has been dismal.

The ‘transmission’ to new loans is hardly in the range of 0.1-0.2%. Ironically, many banks have chosen to move in the opposite direction, increasing their lending and deposit rates, which is totally counterproductive to the positive measures taken by the MPC.

Liquidity has never been an issue for the banks, contrary to claims. It is an excuse that banks have used to avoid lending. The RBI has continuously and proactively provided adequate systemic and durable liquidity as and when required through open market operations and forex swaps.

The reasons for the banks’ reluctance to lend are many: the humongous NPAs — to the tune of Rs 9 lakh crore — that they continue to reel under; the higher provisioning they have had to make for the NPAs; fear of accountability; and fear of witch-hunting by the 3Cs — CBI, CVC and CAG.

A few big non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are plagued by fraud and diversion of funds issues (for instance, IL&FS, DHFL) and a pervasive liquidity crunch in the sector. Bank-lending to NBFCs is drying up. So, NBFCs are resorting to raising costly funds (higher rate FDs, bonds, masala bonds) for onward lending at exorbitant rates, but with attendant asset/liability mismatches and unrealistic valuations. They are thus getting into serious solvency and credibility issues, threatening the stability of the entire banking system.

A few big bad eggs are ruining the credibility of housing finance companies (HFCs) and NBFCs who are compliant, conservative and acting complementary to the banks by lending to growth sectors --personal/vehicle loans, housing and real estate sectors. It is unfortunate that the NBFCs do not come under the ambit of direct surveillance of the RBI, a fact bemoaned by the RBI governor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his second term, and his new finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, have very limited fiscal space to push growth or provide sops in the budget, to be presented on July 5. The interim budgetary allocations announced on February 1 will be validated with some minor tweaking. Modi has constituted two cabinet committees to push investment and growth and employment and skill development.

For growth to accelerate, banks must lend aggressively, but cautiously, to the core sectors and the government must undertake fast-track land and labour reforms and liberalise FDI norms to overcome the ‘supply side’ bottlenecks because repo rate reductions to boost the ‘demand side’ can hit the lower limit soon.

