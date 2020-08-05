NEP 2020: A progressive roadmap for school education

One of the opening statements of the National Education Policy 2020 affirms that “Education must build character, enable learners to be ethical, rational, compassionate, and caring, while at the same time prepare them for gainful and fulfilling employment.” A laudable objective indeed!

This NEP, the first such document of this century, is a bold attempt to address these seminal aims of education. It has several redeeming features about it, though there might be some genuine concerns regarding certain aspects.

School education gets a huge impetus in NEP 2020. Even by sheer numbers, it is quite impressive. Half the document is about school education. The word ‘school’ is mentioned over 300 times, and teachers more than 200 times. Children are referred to around 83 times. Do these numbers really matter? Yes, they do.

Pre-primary Education

Apart from the numbers, the document has for the first time brought to focus certain neglected segments. For instance, pre-primary get official recognition. It is given a formal status in the realm of school education, something not done before. Schooling, though informal, starts from age three. NCERT is expected to bring out ‘an excellent pedagogical framework’ suitable for children aged 3-8. The apex body will look at the best practices from within the country and abroad. Kindergarten education will get the primacy it deserves with this step. So far, it was somewhere on the school education map.

The significance of early childhood care and education is anchored on the evidence that “85% of a child’s cumulative brain development occurs prior to the age of six, indicating the critical importance of appropriate care and stimulation of the brain in a child’s early years for its healthy growth and development.”

The teacher

A school is only as good as its teachers, goes a wise maxim. The centrality of the ‘teacher’ is a very inspiring aspect of the NEP, “recognising the teacher as the most respected and essential member of society.” Sadly, “the status of the teacher undoubtedly and unfortunately has dropped.” Efforts will be made to attract the best talent and thus revive the high status of this noble profession. A 4-year integrated B.Ed programme and scholarships to attract meritorious students to the profession, in-service professional development options, and career advancement will be dovetailed into the system.

A teacher-student ratio of 1:30 maximum is another welcome development. In the socio-economically disadvantaged areas, the ratio suggested is 1:25, which is praise-worthy. An added condition is that every class will have at least one teacher, while adhering to the ratio.

While earlier policies on education laid emphasis on access and equity, this document wants to bring in quality, affordability and accountability as well.

Quality Education

Of course, quality has always been our main concern, especially the wide disparity in the quality of education children get in different schools. We need to make the curriculum useful, engaging and enjoyable for the children. It should be able to create holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with the skills needed for the new century.

While there is a need to curb the commercialisation of education by profiteering agencies, the document makes bold to say that all private institutions do not come under this category. There are ‘public-spirited philanthropic schools’ which serve the community well. Unfortunately, the regulatory regimes interfere in the honest work of these not-for-profit agencies, instead of stopping the exploitation of parents by the for-profit institutions. Good schools should not be stifled by the regulatory bodies, which is what happens oftentimes. Let them stop barking up the wrong trees, so to say.

Private participation

In NEP 2020, private participation in education is commended more than once. Accreditation and standard-setting are to be introduced to focus on developing and improving parameters which lead to better educational outcomes. The tendency to overly restrict schools, prevent innovation and creativity, and thereby demoralising principals, teachers and students should be stopped. Too much regulation stunts the growth of institutions of excellence.

Support for gifted students and for those with special talents, with additional opportunities is also proposed. Many co-curricular activities are to be incorporated into the academic schedule to unearth and develop the latent talents of children.

Allocation for education is to be raised to 6% of GDP. If that is implemented, it would be a revolutionary step forward.

The language issue

The language conundrum has taken a twist, to the utter surprise of many. The draft policy sought to give more prominence to Hindi, which kicked up a huge controversy. Maybe in deference to the sentiments of the various states, particularly of the southern states, the three-language formula is retained. The medium of instruction suggested till Class V is the regional language. The teaching of English is not expressly forbidden, which means English can be taught as a language at all levels. The premise, however, is that regional language is most suited for children till age eight. This may have been done to appease the regional linguistic zealots. This is one issue that is likely to be debated endlessly. Most parents will want their children to study English right from primary classes, for obvious reasons. Even the Supreme Court has endorsed the parents’ right to choose the language/s their children have to learn.

English and computers are the two gifts of the last millennium to India. We have been enjoying their fruits all along. Shouldn’t we continue to nurture these two gifts for the future generations?

Though ‘national integration’ is mentioned twice in the document, the word ‘secularism’ is conspicuous by its absence. Some might look askance at this omission, inadvertent or otherwise.

In the final analysis, it’s a valiant attempt to get to the root of the problems that plague our system. Of course, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. Much will depend on its successful implementation.

