No country for whistle-blowers

Last month, a Supreme Court judge said speaking truth to power is every citizen’s right. Commenting on the tendency of totalitarian governments to rely on falsehoods and data manipulation, he noted that it was the duty of intellectuals to expose such lies. What he did not touch upon is, who will protect such people from a vindictive system for daring to call a spade, a spade.

Speaking truth to power will result in harassment and perhaps injury, whereas keeping silent steers one out of harm’s way – this is the bitter lesson that a corrupt system is teaching a 26-year-old in a remote village of Bengal. Young Probir (name changed) used the democratic and constitutional method of evidence-based advocacy to question the local administration’s ‘patron-client’ style of implementing the PM-Kisan Yojana. Today, he faces a tough choice between principles and personal safety.

Having initially resisted the centrally-sponsored cash transfer scheme, the Bengal government decided to implement PM-Kisan after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) returned to power with a thumping majority. While the local administration is duty-bound to verify applicants’ eligibility as per criteria laid down in the Yojana rulebook, decision-making about who will be allowed to receive the Rs 6,000 annual payment is apparently controlled by functionaries of the ruling party.

When Probir’s father, a marginal farmer, and others tried to submit the mandatory self-declaration forms to the panchayat, they were directed to meet the booth-level party functionary, who allegedly insisted on signed application forms seeking membership of the party as a precondition. Those who gave in to such pressure were “verified” successfully and started receiving payments. Others remained empty-handed.

An enraged Probir chose the RTI route to seek a solution. He filed RTI applications with the Union Agriculture Ministry, which funds PM-Kisan, inquiring about the verification process. The ministry advised him to approach the ‘Nodal Officer’ and other field-level officers of the state’s Agriculture Department.

Probir downloaded the beneficiaries list of his village from the PM-Kisan website and identified 35 persons — doctors, schoolteachers and non-residents who ought not to have got the Yojana money. In one instance, a husband and wife both received payments, despite the guidelines saying only one beneficiary per household.

Probir dutifully emailed a list of such ineligible beneficiaries, along with a complaint, to the Nodal Officer. Instead of resulting in a probe, as one would have hoped, a copy of the complaint reached the booth-level party functionary, who promptly tried to persuade Probir’s father to withdraw the complaint.

When he did not budge, a village meeting was summoned and Probir’s father was publicly chided for his son’s “adventurism”. He was told not to make a fuss about the distribution of “government” money. They warned him that they would make him cough up the entire amount if the administration sought refund from ineligible beneficiaries. Some talked about boycotting the family during the sowing season, and the local ruffians threatened to beat up Probir if he stepped into the local bazaar.

After reading about my RTI interventions to make the PM-Kisan Yojana more transparent, Probir contacted me for help. Apart from arranging legal assistance to deal with any precipitous situation, I apprised a senior TMC functionary about his struggle. He was kind enough to alert the District Magistrate (DM) to Probir’s predicament.

Probir emailed a detailed complaint to the DM about the irregularities and the threats he faced. Two days later, father and son visited the DM’s office, as her subordinates demanded their personal presence. They returned home after waiting several hours for a darshan. The DM was too busy to meet them. Probir’s family continues to live in fear.

Seven years ago, Parliament enacted a law to protect whistle-blowers like Probir. The Whistle-blowers Protection Act is the first of its kind in the world to recognise citizens as legitimate whistle-blowers in matters of corruption and mismanagement of public funds. Why the NDA government does not want to implement it is a sarkari secret.