Not a pipedream: Wastewater holds the key to building climate-resilient cities

At the annual United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow this year, the first-ever ‘Water for Climate’ pavilion highlighted how closely aligned climate and water policies are. The goal was to push world leaders to prioritise building climate-resilient water infrastructure and services. This is particularly salient in countries like India, where greenfield urban growth is just beginning.

Urban development is contingent on the availability of water. But the approach has been to go farther in search of new water sources, which is energy-intensive and exacerbates rural water insecurity.

Water management in cities is going to be even harder under climate change, with increasing frequency of extreme events, rising demand for water and more intense heat waves that make the need for green spaces even more urgent.

Indeed, many cities are attempting to build resilience by increasing green cover, with the latest example being the Delhi Masterplan. The Bangalore Development Authority is also working on a draft city masterplan that prioritises greening. But the amount of water required to irrigate urban green spaces in Bengaluru, currently, is around 35 million litres of water every day, and often the main source is deep borewells.

This is not sustainable and puts pressure on scarce freshwater sources that might instead be used for drinking.

Wasted potential

At the Centre for Social and Environmental Innovation, we have been studying the potential of reusing treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants (STPs) installed in apartments as an alternative to freshwater.

Since 80% of water supplied to cities returns as wastewater, treating and reusing this holds tremendous potential. The state of Bengaluru’s water and sanitation system is already precarious – 40% of residents lack access to piped water, 50% of households lack access to sewer lines, and 40% of the city’s sewage is untreated. Even the little that is treated does not make its way back to the cities as they are released into drains and water bodies.

Currently, the centralised STPs in Bengaluru have the capacity to treat 721 MLD (million litres per day) of sewage, while decentralised plants treat 110 MLD. Untreated sewage in Bengaluru city amounts to 660 MLD.

To plug this large gap, State agencies have been making concerted efforts to push for decentralised sewage management. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) mandated in 2016 that all residential projects with 50 units and more must install and reuse treated water.

But despite these strict measures, 50% of the wastewater that is getting treated in apartments is going unused. One big reason for this is that there is a negative perception and lack of trust in treated wastewater. Insufficient checks and balances to ensure the quality of wastewater further eroded trust in this resource.

However, most people we interviewed were willing to reuse treated wastewater for landscaping. This presents an ideal solution also because treated wastewater in apartments is low in chemical contaminants and high in organic content, making it suitable for greening.

The ‘grey to green’ solution

Using treated wastewater for greening public spaces circumvents that big hurdle associated with its use -- the 'yuck factor'. Aside from this, using treated wastewater for greening can also yield multiple benefits in terms of climate mitigation and adaptation. Green spaces and trees are critical for low carbon development as they sequester carbon and reduce the impact of extreme heat events.

Moreover, redirecting wastewater for this purpose, especially in the dry months, means that this water no longer flows into our lakes -- the city’s vital ‘blue infrastructure’ -- where it hinders the water bodies’ ability to act as a flood buffer as they are perennially full. This contributes to urban flooding. If we effectively utilise this to green public spaces, we can potentially consume 63% of this wasted resource.

Therefore, reimagining how we use treated wastewater is essential as it has the potential to restore urban green spaces as well as manage floods.

This isn’t a distant pipe dream; the BWSSB has installed sewage treatment plants (STPs) in two of the city’s most famous parks — Cubbon Park (4 MLD capacity) and Lalbagh (1.5 MLD). The wastewater output generated is sufficient to water each of these parks and green spaces in the neighbourhood.

Challenges ahead

Several challenges need to be overcome before a ‘grey to green’ solution can become a reality. Issues of transportation (getting the wastewater to the point of use), storage (safely storing it for a short period before it can be used), safety (ensuring that the greywater is free of pathogens) and seasonality (finding uses for wastewater in the rainy season when demand for irrigation is minimal) need to be solved for.

One option is partnering with start-ups like Tankerwala, an e-commerce platform, to implement a pilot programme whereby treated wastewater from apartments can be used to green public spaces in the area. But it will also require cooperation of a wide variety of stakeholders, including start-ups like Foundation for Environmental Monitoring (FFEM), who can establish water quality cheaply, the BBMP and BWSSB to establish the acceptability of wastewater markets.

When this is scaled across a city like Bengaluru, it will save 35 MLD of water and provide freshwater access to 500,000 people. Across five Indian cities, this could be 205 MLD of freshwater saved, benefitting 2.25 million people.

Solutions to our seemingly intractable urban challenges exist, but they require multiple diverse players to collaborate. This will be critical if Indian cities are to become less vulnerable to the devastating impacts of climate change.

(The writer is a researcher under the Green Cities Initiative at the Centre for Social and Environmental Innovation at ATREE, Bengaluru)