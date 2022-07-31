Not in today’s India

Many moons ago, my geologist dad was posted for field work in a speck of a village in Raichur District. My mom and a 4-year-old I tugged along. As days passed, I was invited to visit our locality watchman, Hakim’s home. Hakim’s home was a humble little kutcha house that would probably not withstand the onslaught of a modest downpour. Straw mats, which had seen better times, were used to demarcate different sections of the house. One corner of the “living area” had a single severe-looking cot devoid of a mattress. A plastic chair was procured for me from somewhere and I was invited to sit.

Hakim’s wife had recently given birth to their second child. A long swathe of cloth hung from one end of the living room to another served as a cradle for the newborn. It was hard to imagine how the child would grow in such a lack. One look at the new mom’s glowing face put all my doubts to rest. She was all smiles and joyous chatter as she lit a cozy fire for all of us. Her first born, a girl of about 10, cut an apple into two and offered me a half most indulgently. Hakim’s wife made tea and insisted I have a few sips at least. I wasn’t hungry at all; didn’t drink tea yet, but accepted their hospitality. How could I not when it was being offered with so much genuine warmth and love? This is the first time I learnt that “lack” is mostly in the mind.

A year later, I had a new best friend in school. Appearance-wise, she and I made a striking contrast -while I’m unapologetically brown and have black eyes, my comrade was fair-complexioned with light, hazel eyes. Yet we were like two peas in a pod. We soon became inseparable – studying, playing and doing nearly everything together.

We routinely ate in each other’s homes. My friend gladly ate the simple vegetarian food my mother prepared. I, on my part, was ballistic to be at their home and partake of cuisine befitt-

ing royalty.

I can’t ever forget the creamy-rich sago kheer concocted in their kitchen and also the generosity with which food was served. By the way, my friend’s name was Fatima. She didn’t have a particularly big home, but definitely had a big heart.

Thanks to my early experiences and liberal upbringing, I grew up to be a connoisseur of contrasts. I cherish the Bhagavad Gita, my japa mala and Vedic chants, yet can appreciate the exquisite experience of the Azan and believe in my blessed Mother Mary - full of compassion and grace. I can admire domes and minarets with the same depth of feeling I can summon for intricate temple carvings.

For similar reasons I savoured the Netflix movie Persuasion based on an eponymous Jane Austen novel. While Jane Austen’s characters are traditionally white, the movie-makers were unhesitant to cast black and Asian actors in pivotal roles (including those of relatives of the very white protagonist, Anne Elliot, played by Dakota Johnson.) This trend resonated deeply with me as it reflects the concept of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” - the essence I have gleaned from Bhagavad Gita.

While Hinduism has always had a place in my heart, I am averse to its mockery of a cousin –Hindutva. While I regard the cow as holy, I have nothing but contempt for “cow vigilantes”, who are using the innocent creature as a means to divisive ends.

During his mother’s 100th birthday not long ago, our honourable PM recalled his childhood friend, Abbas.

Rather than being a fond recollection of the time they spent together, the mention was a swaggering list of benevolences Modi’s family had showered on Abbas. Wise men say that when we brag about the so-called favours we have bestowed on others, the act loses its meaning. Also, our acts of charity might be overshadowed by so

many acts of kindness others may have bestowed on us (as in my case).

But maybe it becomes necessary to mention such help given when gulf countries cry foul over an inciting statement made by a party spokesperson. When the houses of Abbas, Anees and Co are being mercilessly bulldozed by state governments. When Muslims are being lynched to death for their food choices; when their women are being disrobed of hijab in educational institutions. When the flame of hatred against minorities is being fanned by the majority.

Sure, Abbas may have been Modi’s best friend. However, that was in a different India – secular India. It most definitely wasn’t in Narendra Modi’s India.