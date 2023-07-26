Nurture ‘travel intelligence’

The gates of the Yamunotri Temple were ceremoniously opened on April 22, marking the beginning of the Char Dham yatra. The event was followed by the opening of temples at Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Formerly, these destinations, revered by millions, held prominence predominantly among the elderly population. However, with the advent of online platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, which extol the virtues of these locations, they are now included in the travel itineraries of every discerning traveller. As a result, footfall in these places has surged. Kedarnath Temple alone experienced a remarkable increase of 56 per cent in visitor numbers from 2019 to 2022. This surge in travellers is not restricted to the Char Dham yatra but extends to other places as well.

Tourists play a significant role in bolstering the revenues of numerous state governments across India. Nevertheless, while tourists bring economic benefits, they also pose challenges to the localities they visit. A comprehensive study titled “On-ground Evaluation of the Issue of Colossal Environmental Degradation in the Prominent Pilgrim Track Regions of Uttarakhand’ revealed a positive correlation between waste generation and the influx of tourists in these destinations.

At this critical juncture, it becomes imperative to recognise the symbiotic relationship that exists between tourists and their chosen destinations. Tourists rely on these places as much as these places rely on the influx of visitors. Every year, social media platforms become inundated with images and videos showcasing the distressing sight of colossal heaps of garbage. A visit to any tourist destination will reveal a disheartening array of discarded alcohol bottles, plastic waste, and the defacement of walls with inscriptions, to mention only a few surface-level manifestations.

The very essence of India’s picturesque hill stations has undergone a transformative shift due to the unrelenting impact of tourism. The individuals who come as visitors to these locations tend to focus solely on their personal satisfaction, oblivious to the fact that their actions have a direct impact on the ecological balance of the place. While tourists possess the know-how to extract the maximum recreation from their visit, they lack the understanding of how to enhance their experience while also contributing to the preservation of the destination. Unfortunately, the concept of tourism literacy, which entails being well-versed in the ways of tourism so that visitors’ conduct aligns with the ecological well-being of the destinations, is absent within the Indian context. In a nutshell, current tourism practices, coupled with their burgeoning carbon footprint, are unsustainable.

Many states rely heavily on tourism, so discouraging tourists is not a solution. Instead, greater attention is required from the administration and the public to foster sustainable tourism practices. A crucial first step in this direction is to make registration mandatory. Alongside registration, the government can establish a dedicated website that provides concise modules that educate visitors on environmentally harmonious practices. However, the mere provision of these modules is insufficient; authorities must develop adequate infrastructure to facilitate eco-friendly behaviours.

This necessitates adequate funding, leading to the second step: a nominal tourist fee during the registration process, ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 500. The revenue generated can be used to build infrastructure and promote tourist sites, as well as the environmentally conscious practices associated with them. Furthermore, authorities should enforce laws to ensure compliance with prescribed conduct. Lastly, it is imperative to place a cap on the number of tourists allowed to visit a particular location per season. Imposing restrictions on visitor numbers will alleviate the burden on the authorities responsible for maintaining and delivering a fulfilling experience to tourists.

As a nation, if we aspire to continue hosting tourists, we need a fundamental change in the behaviour of our citizens. One approach, albeit time-consuming, is to educate schoolchildren about the significance of these sites in our culture and heritage, emphasising the need for preservation.

(The writers are fourth year students at the National Law University, Jodhpur.)