Nutrition in adults key to taming TB burden

World TB Day, observed on March 24 every year, is a reminder of a grim reality: An estimated 2.7 million new cases and 450,000 tuberculosis (TB) deaths occur in India annually. Global TB control depends critically on TB control in India.

The TB development pathway consists of sequential steps of exposure, acquisition of infection, progression of infection to disease, and the outcomes of disease. Unlike other bacteria, Mycobacterium tuberculosis has the capacity to cause lifelong infection which may remain dormant as latent TB infection (LTBI) and the ability to cause disease months to years later.

The outcome of infection is determined by the state of the immune system. In nearly 90% of individuals, a well-functioning immune system contains the infection, with only 10% developing the disease over a lifetime. Infection, therefore, is essential but not sufficient to cause TB disease.

Factors such as undernutrition, HIV, diabetes, age, smoking and alcohol weaken immunity and can promote the progression of LTBI to TB disease. Once the disease develops, the outcome (death or cure) depends largely on the healthcare system- diagnostic services, quality of care and patient support during the prolonged therapy.

Most poor outcomes are concentrated in the poor and marginalized communities. In patients with active TB, undernutrition, HIV, diabetes and alcohol use make the disease more severe and lethal. Thus, treatment of patients with TB is essential but optimal care of these comorbid conditions is also essential if we wish to reduce our burden of TB deaths.

A huge pool of LTBI in our population (40% or more than 400 million people), and the prevailing undernutrition, diabetes, alcohol and tobacco use results in the scale of TB that we see in India. The social costs are devastating. Despite an improved National TB Elimination Program (NTEP) and free drugs, nearly half of the patients access the private sector. This leads to high costs, incomplete treatment and resultant drug-resistant TB. People often spend more than 20% of their annual household income on indirect costs of treatment. Death of a breadwinner or unemployment due to inability to work leads to a quick descent to poverty.

Undernutrition and TB

In the pre-antibiotic and pre-BCG era, good nutrition with adequate proteins was considered crucial for prevention as well as treatment for TB. Research proved that nutritional status affects the frequency and severity of many infections including TB, and this led to the coining of the term ‘Nutritionally Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome or N-AIDS’ for the immune dysfunction associated with undernutrition. The dramatic rise in TB cases in Africa following the HIV epidemic highlighted the importance of immunity in TB. HIV prevalence is low (0.22%) but the prevalence of undernutrition is 70 times higher in India.

The Global TB Report 2020 provided the estimates of the global TB burden attributable to the major risk factors. Undernourishment accounted for 19% of the global TB burden and 0.6 million cases in India (HIV and alcohol contributed around 8% each, diabetes 3%, smoking 7%). ‘Undernourishment’ as defined by FAO is based on indirect estimates of food insecurity rather than ‘undernutrition’ which is based on low body mass index (BMI).

A recent re-analysis by us concluded that in 30 high TB burden countries a quarter to one-third of the cases is attributable to undernutrition. In India, our analysis suggests that 0.9-1.2 million cases (one third to half of the 2.7 million cases annually) are likely due to undernutrition and therefore potentially preventable.

The leading driver of the TB epidemic in India is adult undernutrition. Thankfully this is more easily preventable and reversible than HIV infection. Currently, 16% of men and nearly 19% of women in India or 140 million adults have a low BMI (NFHS-5) & are underweight. Studies suggest that a single unit increase in BMI at the population level could reduce TB incidence by 14%.

Recognising adult undernutrition as a top priority in high TB burden communities, implementing intersectoral measures, strengthening the PDS with a food basket that has pulses is the way forward. The direct benefit transfer scheme (Nikshay Poshan Yojana) of INR 500/month for enabling a nutritious diet for patients with TB is a welcome first step. Undernutrition is like a leaky tap in the reservoir of people with LTBI in India. To reduce the TB burden in India, treating new cases is essential, but turning off the tap of undernutrition and other risk factors will be crucial.

