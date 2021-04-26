Off the record

Good samaritans

The youth wings of the Congress and the BJP have turned good samaritans in helping the needy as the second wave of Covid-19 rages through the country. Youth Congress, Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha and AAP activists are on the forefront helping those in need with medicines, oxygen cylinders and hospital beds in the national capital region. A gurdwara in Ghaziabad started an ‘oxygen langar’, by making available the lifesaving drug to those in need. People were seen in huge numbers outside the gurdwara taking oxygen for short periods of time.

Sagar Kulkarni, New Delhi

Short of common sense

At a time when J&K is reporting over 2,000 Covid-19 cases every day, the administration has put the lives of thousands of teachers at risk by directing them to attend schools where there are no students. Most of these teachers have to travel by public transport, which not only poses risk to their lives but also to their families as well. What’s the purpose of asking teachers to give online classes from their schools when they can do it from home and stay safe? It seems as though the administration in J&K is running short of common sense too, apart from Oxygen.

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar

Protesting digitally

Many in Assam are airing their anger on social media against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Nagaon district recently by her employer, as protest on the streets brings with it fears of Covid-19. “Justice for little Sumila”--has become the tagline of many online protests against the alleged murder of the girl. The victim was allegedly set on fire and killed in the house of her employer who is a resident of Khaighar village in Nagaon district recently. There are allegations that the girl was sexually abused by the employer and his son before her death. The incident, although sent shockwaves among many, deterred many from attending as a spike in Covid-19 in Assam deterred them from protesting against the gruesome act on the streets.

Sumir Karmakar, Guwahati

Minister of criticism

Looks like the Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan’s is solely focused on criticising the Kerala government. His remark that the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was a ‘Covidiot’ for flouting Covid protocols was even opposed by some Congress leaders. Almost every day he finds a way to criticise the government. Now, he is even opposing the government for seeking free vaccine supply from the Centre. The CPM cadres have now unleashed a counter campaign, saying that if he did not stop his habit of neddlessly criticising the government, without putting in any effort to ensure free vaccine supply to the state, people would start reacting against him.

Arjun Raghunath, Thiruvananthapuram

Tulip promotion

Asia’s largest Tulip Garden, overlooking the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar, was thrown open to the public on March 25, just when the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic had started. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the opening of the garden, politicians and officers in J&K couldn’t resist from ‘promoting’ the garden on their social media accounts as well. Among them was Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Matoo. However, the Mayor has now sought closure of the garden at a time when there are no potential visitors to the place, and when the tulips there have withered. At the peak of rush, he too was among its votaries, and among its visitors too!

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar