Off the record: January 31

Covid-19 trouble

For the CPI(M), it will be a depleted bench in Rajya Sabha during this Budget Session. Two of its five MPs --K K Ragesh and K Somaprasad -- are down with Covid-19. Somaprasad has been diagnosed with Covid-19 for the second time. Ragesh, also a leader of the All India Kisan Sabha, has been camping in the national capital and is a regular face at Delhi borders where farmers organisations are on a protest. He even drove a tractor during the tractor rally at Shahjahanabad border. Only days ago, he submitted a notice seeking to table three private members bills to repeal the three laws against which he and others are protesting. Following this, he attended the Opposition protest in Parliament on January 29. But the next morning, he woke up with a high fever and a subsequent test confirmed that he had Covid-19. Ragesh says he would miss the action in Parliament but would be glued to phone and TV to follow the developments.

Shemin Joy, New Delhi

A dig at Fadnavis

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray may have praised the erstwhile BJP-led government but at the same time took a dig at his predecessor and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis. Last week, Uddhav, at a function of the Mumbai Metro said, “our government (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government is working very hard, we are giving a boost to infrastructure, that does not mean the previous government has not worked. I am not the type of person who would say that the previous government had not worked.” Uddhav’s comments come a day after Fadnavis after a ride in Delhi Metro tweeted, “I travelled in Delhi Metro today to go back to the airport and reached in a very short span (of time) as compared to travel by road! (I) don’t know when I will be able to travel in Mumbai Metro to the airport, looking at the things messed up by MVA on carshed issues.”

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai

An accusation

Often at the receiving end of the dynasty tag, Rahul Gandhi hit out at Jay Shah, the son of Home Minister Amit Shah, taking over as the President of the Asian Cricket Council. ‘Meritocracy BJP style’, Rahul said on tagging a report of Jay Shah’s new role. Rahul’s detractors were quick to point out that he better not raise the issue of meritocracy as he too could be questioned on the issue of qualification. Rahul, a fifth-generation leader from the Nehru-Gandhi family, quit as Congress President in 2019 after losing two consecutive Lok Sabha polls. Though he claims that he has little role in party affairs, he is accused by a section of calling the shots in the party without being accountable for his actions.

Sagar Kulkarni, New Delhi

Chill in the Valley

A day after the 40-day harshest winter period in Kashmir, locally known as ‘Chilai Kalan’ concluded, Srinagar recorded its coldest night in 30-years at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius. This year, the period was one of the most extreme witnessed in the last several decades, both in terms of record snowfall as well as the freezing temperatures. Freezing of supply lines and water storage units due to extremely low temperatures compounded the problems of people. Just as people were expecting some relief after the conclusion of ‘Chilai Kalan’, the very next day the temperatures plummeted further. ‘Chilai Kalan’, which begins on December 21 and ends on January 30, is known for having maximum chances of snowfall and low temperatures. However, it seems this time ‘Chilai Kalan’ has been granted an extension in service much to the annoyance of the residents.

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar