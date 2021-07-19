Off The Record: July 19, 2021

Amruta Fadnavis targets BMC

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’s banker-wife Amruta Fadnavis misses no chance to target the Shiv Sena. Last week’s heavy rain gave her a chance to lash out at the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has been controlled by the Shiv Sena for a quarter of a century now. Amruta posted a photo of her standing in an inundated area with thumbs down and posted a couplet: “Iss shehar me mil hi jayange, har mod par ghadde talaab, par dhundoge to mujrim ek na mileaga janab.” (In this town, you will find potholes and ponds on every street but when we one seeks those responsible for them no one is found). Known for her sense of humour, Amruta often takes charge in hitting out at Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the BJP’s political friend-turned-rival.

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai

Congress’ strategy of silence

Kerala would witness the Opposition Congress leaders swiftly reacting to any major decisions of the CPM government. But no leader expect Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has reacted to the governmnet’s Thursday decision to restructure the ratio for scholarship for students from minority communities (Muslims and Christians) after the High Court pointed out discrimination to one community. Satheesan had also embarassed himself by contradicting his stands— initially, he welcomed the new formula and later found fault with it. Since the issue pertains to Muslim and Christian communities on either sides, most senior leaders seems to prefer silence as the two communities form a decisive vote banks in Kerala.

Arjun Raghunath, Thiruvananthapuram

BSY hints at his political successor

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s younger son B Y Vijayendra accompanied him to Delhi last week, when the CM held meeting with national leaders. Except the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayendra went along with his father to meet Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National president J P Nadda. Though Yediyurappa had exclusive talks with central leaders, at the end of meeting, he introduced his son to them and sought their blessing to him. By introducing his son to central leaders, Yediyurappa has sent a message that Vijayendra will be his successor in politics. Interestingly, Yediyurappa elder son B Y Raghvendra, who is Shivamogga Lok Sabha member, did not came to Delhi along with the CM. Though, Raghvendra’s name was in the passenger list of special flight in which the entourage came to national capital, his absence was conspicuous.

Ajith Athrady, New Delhi

Motive behind Mamata’s Delhi visit

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to fly down next Sunday to the national capital where she may be staying for 4-5 days. This will be her first visit to the capital after her spectacular victory in the Bengal elections, in which the BJP had put much stake. As usual, she will visit Parliament besides meeting other political leaders. Her visit also comes at a time when the Trinamool Congress is now attempting to spread its wings in Parliament by virtue of it being the second biggest party in the Opposition ranks. It believes parties like AAP, Akali Dal and Samajwadi Party may not be comfortable to be seen with the Congress due to Assembly elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. This could have an impact on floor management in Parliament during Monsoon Session and Trinamool now plans to rope them in as these parties have a working relationship.

Shemin Joy, New Delhi

From farm land to political arena

Political ambitions of some farmer leaders, demanding repeal of the farm laws, have taken wing much to the chagrin of leaders of the group of organisations spearheading the protests at Delhi’s borders since November last year. A Bhartiya Kisan Union leader from Haryana Gurnam Singh Chaduni declared ‘Misson Punjab’ to contest the elections in the border state early next year. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) suspended Chaduni for a week. Now, reports emerged that Rakesh Tikait, the face of the agitation, is also nursing political ambitions in Uttar Pradesh, where elections are scheduled next year. However, the SKM was quick to issue denials and even threatened to boycott the publication that carried the news report.

Sagar Kulkarni, New Delhi