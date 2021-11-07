Off the record: November 8, 2021

Raj Thackeray’s brand new home

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray has got a new home, Shivtirth, in the Shivaji Park locality of Mumbai. This is located close to Krishna Kunj, where he stayed so far. Raj, the estranged cousin of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, shifted to the new home on Saturday on the occasion of Bhau Bheej, coinciding with the Diwali festivities. The new five-storey home has a conference room on the first floor and an office of the regional outfit MNS. It will also have a big library. Raj’s son Amit unveiled the plaque of the new home.

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai

Anxious moments for many in Kerala

Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case involving UAE consulate officials, is now out on bail on Saturday after spending more than a year in prison. This seems to have presented anxious moments for many political luminaries in Kerala — mainly those associated with the ruling CPM. The central investigation agencies had indicated that Swapna, who was a former employee of the UAE consulate, had links with many in power, including many in the Chief Minister’s Office. With Swapna’s mother stating that her daughter was innocent and facts will be revealed soon, many will indeed spend sleepless nights, waiting to hear from Swapna.

Arjun Raghunath, Thiruvananthapuram

The “next season” that is yet to arrive

Every winter power curtailment scheduled is announced in Kashmir by the authorities to meet the rising demand for electricity amid chill. As per the curtailment schedule, non-metered areas face fewer power cuts compared to non-metered areas. This season, Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited has announced that non-metered areas will face a power cut of three hours in a day and metered areas will see 1.5 hours in a day. The only problem with these schedules is that they are violated with impunity forcing residents to come on the streets every now and then. For decades, every government claims that from next winter, there will be no load shedding, but that “next season” is yet to arrive, even after 74 years of independence!

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar

Thackeray showers praise on Sharad Pawar

The personal relationship between the Thackerays and the Pawars is well-known in Maharashtra political circles. In fact, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray recently recalled his father late Balasaheb Thackeray’s association with NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar. “We were opponents and we used to criticise each other as well, but the entire world knows about the friendship between Balasaheb and Pawar saheb… Balasaheb used to tell us that we should go to Baramati and see the transformation and the work that you have done,” Thackeray told Pawar at a function in Baramati in Pune, the bastion of the veteran politician. Thackeray described Pawar as a “youthful leader” and “Sun of development”. “According to me, as far as teaching lessons in politics is concerned, Baramati is already number one,” he said in presence of his nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, an MLA from Baramati, and Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, who is the MP of Baramati. The Pawar family has been controlling Baramati for the last five decades.

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai