Oncology in the era of Covid-19

Covid-19 has caused unprecedented challenges across nations. The ever-evolving healthcare ecosystem is also undergoing a transformation. During this time, it is important to acknowledge how public healthcare service providers are putting up a brave fight with respect to the challenges this pandemic has brought us face to face with.

Patients who are over 60 years of age and living with pre-existing health conditions such as hypertension, cardiac disease, diabetes and auto-immune diseases are more vulnerable to Covid-19 virus. Hence, the first step to be taken is to look for measures to limit their risk of infection.

Covid-19 has also impacted Oncology. This is particularly true with regard to cancer afflicted patients being vulnerable to the virus, due to their low immunity. In order to curb the pandemic, the government imposing the lockdown, changing restrictions and social distancing guidelines has further created anxiety in cancer patients who do not know how to navigate through this situation. The best thing for a healthcare practitioner during this time would be to communicate openly with the patients and provide safe, effective cancer care.

Early diagnosis of cancer has always been critical and special measures must be put in place to increase the efforts to detect and screen for cancer. Creating awareness about cancer symptoms, diagnosis and the available treatment options also becomes imperative. The earlier the cancer is detected, the faster the treatment can start and the higher the cure rates.

The reason for low immunity among cancer patients is two-fold: the underlying cancer itself and the treatments they need to undergo. One myth that needs to be busted in that cancer care can wait. However, unless shown symptoms of Covid-19, treatment ought to continue for patients. In such a scenario, effective measures need to be put in place to limit the contraction of the virus. Caregivers must ensure that patients are potentially restricted from all kinds of social activities unless it is important to step out of the house. If necessary, then one should get the treatment from the nearby hospital and avoid travelling long distance.

Some measures for cancer care that can be followed:

Clinicians need to communicate with the patients and caregivers on treatment decisions depending on the stage of the cancer.

Clinicians should also consider the disease prognosis, side effects on the patient, and analyze the risk from Covid-19 infection before administering treatment.

If the intent of cancer treatment is curative (due to the disease being diagnosed at an early stage or due to the disease biology) then patients and their caregivers should be clearly explained that management of curable cancers cannot wait and cancer therapy should be initiated with appropriate supportive care and more rigorous anti-Covid-19 precautions.

Doctors should also discuss the benefits and risks of palliative therapies and the benefit of switching to oral drugs, if available, during the pandemic.

For patients under oral treatments, prefer telephonic or video conferencing for consultation and prescription renewal.

If chemotherapy is required, reduced but equally effective dosing schedules or conversion to oral chemotherapy without compromising the overall outcomes is advisable as far as possible.

All follow up sessions of patients who have completed their entire treatment and the initial few checkups should be done through teleconsultation to limit hospital visits and reduce exposure to the virus.

The impact of Covid-19 might be influenced by immunity level but with the right amount of physical and mental care, one can fight cancer. A recent case reported in the media shows how a 65-year-old woman suffering from fourth stage cervical cancer defeated Covidd -19. She was tested positive and despite being in the fourth stage never required a ventilator or an ICU all due to her strong will, a positive attitude and the right amount of care delivered by the doctors and nurses.

(The writer is a Medical Oncologist, Omega Hospitals, Hyderabad)