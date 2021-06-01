Opposition day-dreaming post-Assembly poll wins: BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

Despite setbacks in the recent round of Assembly elections, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe tells DH’s Sagar Kulkarni that the party will measure up to every challenge that comes up before it.

Q. How do you view the seven years of the Modi regime? What are the key achievements of the government?

A. Perhaps for the first time after Independence, we have experienced seven years of a determined struggle to change the very grammar of governance in India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, governance, and particularly the delivery aspect of it, has acquired the much-needed centrality. People-oriented, performance-centric and futuristic are the three main characteristics of governance under Prime Minister Modi. Swachh Bharat programme, Ujjwala scheme, Aakankshi District Development programme, AYUSH scheme, reforms in railways, UDAAN scheme in civil aviation, and even decisions on Article 370, CAA, etc., are examples of ‘maximum governance, minimum government’. The pace at which the departments of road transport and highways, space sciences, energy and Jal Shakti have been working is an example of politics of performance. Our achievements on the fronts of education, AYUSH, international relations or defence are a testimony to the visionary approach of the leadership. There are many areas where what could not happen in 70 years has happened in the last seven years.

Q. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic seems to have become a trial-by-fire for the Modi government.

A. Although the government was fairly prepared for the second wave and adequate warnings were also issued to all the states, it looks like the new and severe dimensions acquired by the pandemic made it a daunting challenge. Scarcity of oxygen supply and some key supposedly life-saving drugs were due to some new and more lethal features of the virus. Non-availability of hospital beds could be attributed to hasty winding up of temporary facilities created by state governments during the first wave. Although the challenge was severe, I think due to the handholding of government and efficient supply chain management between people and service providers, we were able to bring the situation under control.

Q. What do you have to say on the Opposition’s criticism of the government’s handling of the situation, particularly on vaccination, health infrastructure and shortage of medicines?

A. The Opposition is out to find fault with everything. There is no consistency in their critical commentary, rather it’s chicanery. A few of them had refused to take the vaccine, calling it a ‘BJP’ or ‘Modi’ vaccine. They created suspicion in the minds of people with irresponsible comments, and now they are clamouring for speedy vaccination. Many of them had earlier demanded decentralisation of vaccine purchase and also its administration but now they want the Centre to handle everything. About health infrastructure, they must know that more AIIMS were established during BJP-NDA regimes than the Congress regimes, with increased budgets and skill development and training.

Q. Have the recent Assembly election results made the Opposition more strident in their criticism of the government? Have they altered the government-opposition equation?

A. Not really, unless the Opposition has started daydreaming, which is their favourite pastime. The BJP’s graph has gone up in these Assembly elections, in Assam, Puducherry, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Even in Kerala, there is a remarkable increase in our vote share.

Q. How do you view Mamata Banerjee skipping the meeting with PM Modi to review the devastation caused by Cyclone Yaas?

A. Very unfortunate and disgraceful. Her objections to the presence of the Leader of the Opposition of West Bengal during a meeting with the PM smacks of her open indulgence in the politics of ideological untouchability. Her moral bankruptcy has started showing. Her actions have insulted not just the PM, but the people of the nation.

Q. The farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws continues on the borders of Delhi even after six months. What is the way out?

A. With no disrespect to any leaders leading this agitation, perhaps the personal egos of some of them is coming in the way. Government is open-minded, as it has always been open for dialogue. We have asked them (farmers’ leaders) to give suggestions for amendments in a focused manner. If they are given, they will surely be considered.

Q. The new digital media regulations appear to be turning into a flashpoint between the government and social media companies. There is a view that the rules are an assault on the right to privacy.

Those who have prejudices will always view government measures through a certain lens. But if one looks at them dispassionately, he/she would realise how balanced they are. In several other countries, these intermediaries have accepted the rules of the respective governments. Why are they resisting in India? Those who are seriously concerned about democracy and freedom of expression in India should also make their algorithm mechanism more transparent. Where is the stakeholders’ participation in the decision-making of these platforms?

Q. Why is the government found battling the perception of infringing upon individual rights, controlling free speech?

As I said, these are stock allegations in their arsenal, and they don’t deserve any serious consideration. A majority of cases of social media posts critical of state governments are from Maharashtra.

Q. Is Uttar Pradesh becoming a challenge for the BJP? Recently, a few meetings of RSS-BJP leaders took place to discuss the situation in UP. What are your prospects in UP in 2022?

A. For us, politics is not what is to be dealt with between two vacations. We are into serious politics, and elections are also fought by us with requisite seriousness. Every election is a challenge as we fight to win. So, how can UP be an exception to that?