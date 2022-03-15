Overcoming anger

When young Praggnanandhaa, the calm little grandmaster, at just 16 years, spoke about his game and about controlling the mind, I drifted back in time.

At that age, while losing, I would shake up all the coins on board and leave the room in anger. I used to walk away as an excuse to evade further play but never thought about reviewing my moves and working on them.

Anger never allows calm thinking. Several erudite personalities like sage Duravasa, an avatar of Shiva, and an advisor at the court of Dasaratha, were known for their short temper. Having imprecated great gods like Indra, Saraswati, Lord Krishna, Rukmini with his rage, he also became the source behind the churning of the ocean by the Devas and Asuras.

While Parashurama, the immortal, is also said to have annihilated many with his powerful axe to avenge his father’s death. All the killings were impulsive fits of rage.

Earthly mortals like Gengis Khan killing his favourite falcon in haste just because it stopped him from drinking the poisonous water or the story of the snake and the mongoose are some classics which showcase that acts done in anger never work. At times, explaining the reason for anger can help solve an argument rather than expressing it.

Counting before you react or moving away from the situation or things that disturb you help deal with anger issues. But a museum in Zagreb, called the museum of broken relationships, helps individuals in a unique way.

Exhibits like a stuffed caterpillar, a stiletto or a parachute have an emotional story to share. An axe gifted by a German woman used to chop her lover’s furniture after he left her for another woman or a bright red wedding gown of a bride-to-be who spent a fortune to buy it narrate some beautiful stories gone wrong. These artefacts give a sense of

closure to the people who have broken up and wanted to move on with their lives.

