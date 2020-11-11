Power of love must replace love of power

“Love it was that made us, and it was Love that saved us, love was God’s plan, when he made man, God’s divine nature is Love,” this is a hymn sung in the churches all over the world. Truly, it was God’s love towards man that made him create us in his own image and save us from all misfortune and catastrophe. Love is even acclaimed as greater than God. If love is given the true meaning and significance it deserves, the world would be a much better place without any aggressions, animosity and crave for superiority.

At the same time, we human beings have the insight and intelligence, to recognise love as the only remedy for enduring peace and harmony in this troubled world. Love has touched the heart of many distinguished people, who are highly respected in the world and have played a great role in their endeavour to bring equal rights and peace to this world with love, and not resorting to methods of violence. The Holy Books preach mainly about love for one another.

The Holy Bible says “And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love; but the greatest of these is love”. Swami Vivekananda held love in high esteem and said “All love is expansion, all selfishness is contraction. Love is therefore the only law of life. He who loves lives, he who is selfish is dying. Therefore love for love’s sake, because it is the only law of life, just as you breathe to live.”

Martin Luther King Jr., the most important voice of the American civil rights movement, said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only Love can do that”.

Death due to old age, sickness, accidents and epidemics can be accepted as part of unavoidable misfortune in our lives or the laws of nature. But, are we (the world) not responsible for the deaths of millions of our brothers, who died and are still dying, guarding their countries, when it can be avoided by embracing and using the most freely and powerfully available weapon called LOVE. But, as William E. Gladstone says “We look forward to the time when the Power of Love will replace the Love of Power. Then will our world know the blessings of peace.