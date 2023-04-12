Programming can unlock IT potential

As technology continues to advance at an unprecedented rate, computer programming skills have become more important than ever before. In line with Modi’s vision of a vibrant India, the government and private sector have recognised the need to cultivate these skills among the country’s youth to prepare them for the challenges and opportunities of the future. As a result, there has been a growing interest in computer programming among young Indians, with many initiatives aimed at promoting digital literacy and coding skills.

India’s large youth population presents a unique advantage. With over 50% of the country’s population under the age of 25, there is tremendous scope for growth if this demographic is equipped with the skills to thrive in a digital world. With a focus on practical, hands-on learning and integrating technology into all facets of education, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 plays a crucial role in promoting digital literacy and computer programming skills among young Indians.

A recent National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) survey on the population’s ability to write computer programs using specialised programming languages gives fascinating insights. It says 1.41% of Indians aged 15 years and older know programming. Younger individuals are more likely to know programming, with 3.14% of 19- to 25-year-olds able to write programs.

It is also heartening to note that for the age group of 26–30, 2.75% of individuals were able to write a computer program using a specialised programming language, indicating continued learning beyond college or the start of a career. Additionally, even for the age group of 31–35, the percentage of individuals who can write computer programs is significant at 2.10%, despite the increasing responsibilities of family and work.

According to the given data, there is a larger proportion of male (67.6%) programmers that use a specialised language compared to females (32.4%). This gender differentiation is consistent across all age groups. Overall, the result indicates that a sizeable portion of the population has the ability to write computer programs using specialised programming languages, with the younger generation leading the way.

The growth of the IT industry and the demand for skilled professionals have fueled the trend of learning programming languages in India. The government’s focus on promoting digital literacy and online resources has made it easier to learn programming from home. Startups also contribute to the trend by developing software and websites, leading to an increased demand for programming skills and driving the IT industry’s growth.

While the trend of learning programming languages in India has been on the rise, learners face several challenges, particularly those from low-income backgrounds. The high cost of professional courses and lack of access to quality educational resources can make it difficult for individuals to acquire new skills. Additionally, the lack of diversity in the field can also be a significant barrier for learners, particularly women and individuals from marginalised communities.

The percentage of people in India who know computer programming languages has been on the rise, driven by the growth of the IT industry, the government’s focus on digital literacy, and the increasing availability of online educational resources.

While the trend is encouraging, several challenges need to be addressed to ensure that individuals from all backgrounds can access and benefit from learning programming languages. Efforts need to be made to bridge the gender gap in the field and promote diversity and inclusion.

Initiatives to provide affordable access to quality educational resources and mentorship programmes can help learners overcome financial and knowledge-related barriers. Additionally, industry players need to work towards creating a more conducive environment for continuous learning and skill development, to ensure that the IT industry in India remains competitive in the global market.

(The writer is an associate fellow at the National Council of Applied Economic Research, Delhi.)