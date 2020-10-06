Protect your eyes while you work

A large number of people have been forced to stay indoors because of the pandemic. Work from home (WFH) has become the norm as offices remain shut to avoid the risk of infection. WFH means dependence on smaller screens and hand-held devices.

Unlike words printed on paper that have sharply defined edges, characters on a screen, which are made up of pixels, have blurred edges, making it more difficult for the eyes to maintain focus. Computer vision syndrome (CVS), also referred to as digital eye strain, describes a group of eye and vision-related problems that result from prolonged computer, tablet, e-reader and cell phone use.

Symptoms and causes

The most common symptoms associated with CVS are eyestrain, tired eyes, sore eyes, watery eyes, irritated eyes, blurred vision, slowness of focus change and double vision. Extraocular symptoms can be a pain in the neck, shoulder and back.

These symptoms may be caused by poor lighting, glare on a digital screen, improper viewing distance, poor seating posture or uncorrected vision problems. All these causes can be directly linked to makeshift workspaces at home that were never designed to be offices.

However, a major contributor to CVS symptoms, by far, appears to be dry eyes. This condition also happens when you stare into a bright screen for a prolonged span.

While it may be impossible to create the right ergonomics and lighting at home, there are some basic precautions you can take. Here are some simple measures to help you minimise the impact of CVS. These techniques can help you work for longer hours too with the impact on the eyes being minimised.

The first and most important measure is the 20-20-20 technique. Every 20 minutes, spend 20 seconds looking at something 20 feet away. This helps you relax your eye muscles.

Second, and equally important, keep blinking. Another unconscious effect of working constantly on a computer screen for long spells is a greatly reduced frequency of blinking. This results in dry, irritated eyes. Instead of a normal blink rate of 20 per minute, while working on a computer, the blink rate is often reduced to only about 5-6 blinks per minute. Keeping the eyes open for long without adequate blinking will result in dry eyes. This is a major symptom that is targeted in the therapy for CVS. The use of over-the-counter artificial-tear solutions can reduce the effects of dry eyes in CVS.

Next, you should bend slightly to give the eyes a comfortable focusing distance. The screen should be about 20 inches away from your face. Also, when looking straight ahead, the eyes should be at the level of the top of the monitor. The center of the monitor should be about four to eight inches lower than the eyes. This minimises dryness and itching by lessening the exposed surface of the eyes because they are not opened wide. This distance also allows the neck to remain in a more relaxed position.

Simply put, it is always good to remember the ‘three Bs’ – break, blink and bend. Take a break every 20 minutes, blink 20 times per minute and bend slightly to view the computer monitor 20 inches away from your eyes.

Finally, you need to get the right light. Your desk lamp should be shining on your desk, not you. Try to keep window light off to the side, rather than in front or behind you. Position the computer screen to reduce reflections from windows or overhead lights, or use blinds for the windows. In addition, using a flat-screen with an antiglare cover, and wearing glare-reducing or tinted lenses can help you minimise glare.

Talk to your doctor. Have a comprehensive eye exam done by an ophthalmologist every year. It’s an important part of your overall health routine. WFH does not seem to be a short-term measure. With the rising infections and vaccine still a long way away, it will be quite some time before people start moving back into their offices. And, many, going by the benefits of WFH, may continue with this new normal. Taking care of your eyes should therefore be a high priority.

(The writer is an ophthalmologist)