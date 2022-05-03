Reduce children’s exposure to harmful toxins

Several years ago, Nigerian children were dying from lead poisoning. Investigations showed that entire villages were engaged in artisanal gold mining, a form of small-scale digging for gold by freelancers. The gold ore in this region is rich in lead, and the gold is extracted by crushing and hammering, often done at home by women and children. Many children had toxic blood lead levels which can damage multiple organs. Western ethical concerns about artisanal gold resulted in the metal going to countries with less scrutiny, including the Middle East and India. Drug dealers and warlords also use it to launder money or buy arms.

A recent report from the International Pollution Elimination Network (IPEN) found the presence of Bisphenol A (BPA), a synthetic chemical toxin in plastic products manufactured in Asia, Russia and Africa. It is used in epoxy paint glue, food cans, thermal paper receipts, plastic food containers and baby bottles, to which newborn babies and children are exposed. It is in the bodies of 90% of the world’s population, with babies born with plastic already in their systems.

Exposure to BPA in infancy and childhood increases the sensitivity of hormone-sensitive organs to estrogen and cancer-causing chemicals later in life, known as endocrine disruption. Endocrine disruptors interfere with the body’s hormones causing polycystic ovarian disease in women, diabetes, impaired fertility and sexual function in men. A recent study found that 38% of essential school stationery like erasers were contaminated with Phthalates and 94% of thermal paper contained BPA-like chemicals. Another class of chemicals includes the Persistent Organic Pollutants (POP), also known as ‘Forever Chemicals’, which are synthetic organo-fluorine chemical compounds that persist in the environment.

Why are children more exposed to toxins than adults? Growing children consume two to seven times more air, water, and food per body weight than adults and, consequently, also the toxins in them. Their highly explorative nature also makes them touch and taste objects they encounter, including chewing on fingernails, and sucking fingers, called mouthing behavior.

They are closer to the ground and can ingest toxin-contaminated dust and soil particles from house surfaces, furniture, toys, and playground equipment, resulting in much higher exposure than adults.

Why are children more susceptible to health effects than adults? Children’s body systems are developing and vulnerable to disruption. Their immature livers lack the enzymes to neutralise toxins. Their higher breathing rates absorb more pollutants, with less ability for elimination. They also have more time to develop chronic illnesses like cancer and neurodegenerative diseases, some of which can result from harmful exposure while in the mother’s womb and in infancy. Women who developed vaginal cancer because their mothers were given estrogen in pregnancy are an example of toxic effects manifesting in the next generation. Other effects on children include asthma, lung disorders, cancer, birth defects, and mental retardation.

What can be done to address this issue? Doctors and nurses need expert consultation and training to recognise children’s unique environmental health concerns. Community education about environmental toxic conditions should include practical tips on harm reduction. Because many BPA-free plastics also carry toxic risks, safer methods include avoiding plastic use in the microwave, choosing fresh whole foods, and using glass, porcelain, or stainless steel for hot foods.

At the global level, the United Nations recently drafted a landmark plan called ‘End Plastic Pollution' to create the first-ever global plastic pollution treaty, which addresses the full lifecycle of plastic, including production, design, and disposal.

In my school days, kids happily chewed on paper, pencils and erasers sticking them into their or others’ ears and noses. I shudder to think about how many more pollutants our children are now exposed to in these everyday items. Tagore wrote, “Upon the seashores of endless worlds, children play”. We need to protect these seashores.

(The writer is a physician and former member of the International Medical Commission on Bhopal.)