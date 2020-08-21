Seniors need support to beat anxiety

Senior citizens create and follow a daily regimen. This regimen keeps them engaged and entertained. The regimen comprises activities, rituals, interaction with people, hobby and chores. Over time, they settle into a pattern that they seldom like changed. With age, most people resist change. They prefer familiarity in their surroundings and lifestyle. When their daily regimen is rudely interrupted and thrown in disarray, they are traumatised and this manifests in behavioural changes including depression and anxiety. Here are some issues faced and how the family can support them, and help them overcome the challenges they face.

This is a major issue people across all age groups face in lockdown isolation. In seniors, it is more pronounced. Some learn to live with it while others find various ways of addressing it. Some seniors participate in community activities, meet others in their neighbourhood, join forums of like-minded seniors and engage in activities, and some opt for daycare services run by professional organisations.

The pandemic has placed severe restrictions on their movements and deprived them of this engagement – leading to a sinking feeling of loneliness and helplessness.

During the lockdown, seniors living alone struggled for their daily supplies. The fear of going out for their day-to-day purchases and having to depend on others increased their anxiety. The news they followed about Covid-19 added to their fears.

Extended families, in the city, have always struggled for space indoors. Seniors who were used to some space for themselves with their children and grandchildren leaving home daily don’t have that luxury now. Educational institutions closed and WFH have put pressure on space indoors and seniors invariably come off second best in a scramble for space. Both space and time for their routine are lost.

Although most seniors welcomed this change in the beginning, over time, they have started feeling deprived of their space. Frictions - major and minor - keep happening, disturbing the peace of the household. Seniors feel tired and run-down while accommodating the demands of their children and grandchildren.

In households that have a dependent senior or person with age-related challenges such as dementia, it’s a daily struggle. The youth have the additional job of care-giving, many a time without help from a professional service agency due to the fear of infection.

The lockdown has been an eye-opener for the youth. They now understand what it is to be restricted and homebound – something they believed seniors enjoyed after retirement. The lockdown has sensitised the youth to the fact that ‘sitting at home’ is difficult and monotonous. They have an insight into what a senior’s life is like. The youth have become more sensitive now.

Many people have faced pay cuts and layoffs. They are going through a soul-search and are reprioritising their needs. The youth are now valuing relationships that can handhold them through this crisis.

The changing attitude of the youth towards seniors can be a game-changer. This generation of youth who have witnessed a large number of seniors losing their lives to Covid-19 have become more sensitive and concerned.

All the youth now need is these basic tips on making life more comfortable and happy for their seniors at home.

In extended families, some ‘me time’ should be created in which the seniors’ interests and needs are given top priority– TV time-sharing, no disturbance during their nap etc. Some common activities should be planned to make everyone feel included.

The youth should reach out to the seniors living alone in their building to run small errands for them – a buddy system that can be mutually helpful. A call once a day to check on them can go a long way in ensuring their wellbeing.

Handholding seniors with new technology tools can be very useful in helping them stay connected with their families who may be far away and also to engage them. It will be an enriching experience for the youth too.

(The writer is a geriatric

specialist)