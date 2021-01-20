Spare time to spread wings

Indubitably modern man is leading a very hectic life. He has many irons in the fire. From cradle to grave, most of the denizens of this fast-paced world remain engaged in a rat race that has no finishing line. When we wake up at the crack of dawn, the pace of life begins to bother us.

A bustling morning with a quick breakfast evidently unfolds the pressing schedule of the rest of the day.

If I take the stock of daily routine, a flurry of mind-boggling activities have to be executed!

Half of the day is consumed meeting deadlines, shouting at subordinates or in facing the wrath of the divine authorities, the evenings are destroyed with the frequent late sittings in the office in the sheer pursuit of clearing the backlog.

The domestic domain is also nothing short a war-zone. This is the life, nay, the existence, which most of us are leading.

One can try to justify this mind-boggling way of living with the excuse that in order to survive in this highly competitive world, one has to struggle in this fashion.

The modern man has fallen prey to the demon of ambition. The onslaught of countless desires has derailed his life entirely with the consequent loss of inner peace. Our vaulting aspirations, towering ambitions and the materialistic greeds are solely responsible for this chaotic bewilderment which is these-days prevalent everywhere in our lives.

It seems that the man of the modern era is suffering from amnesia as he has fully forgotten that fact that one day the unforgiving claws of death will pounce upon him and he will have to abandon all his material possessions here only. One must learn to find bliss in the smallest stray pleasures scattered here and there. Indeed It is time to glorify John Keat’s famous poem’ An Ode to Indolence’ as indolence is also required in this maddening world of cut-throat competition.

Therefore, I have decided if I find woods around me lovely dark and deep, I will spare some time to enjoy the beauty of woods also and rejuvenate my decaying spirits. You make your choice.