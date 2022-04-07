Speed matters: How fast trains help development

In a recent academic debate on Kerala’s Silverline project, a participant asked “Why this obsession with speed? I do not understand why speed is equated with development.” She travels with a book in a night train and enjoys reading during her train journey and alighting at her destination the next morning.

The “value of time” at the individual level is based on our personal philosophical worldview, but it is an important question to answer at the collective and societal level, too. In his popular science book, Time’s Arrow, Time’s Cycle, the palaeontologist, evolutionary biologist, and historian of science Stephen Jay Gould observed: “Time’s arrow of “just history” marks each moment of time with a distinctive brand. But we cannot, in our quest to understand history, be satisfied only with a mark to recognise each moment and a guide to order events in temporal sequence. Uniqueness is the essence of history, but we also crave some underlying generality, some principles of order transcending the distinction of moments... We also need, in short, the immanence of time’s cycle.”

It is important to find the answers to the “why speed?” question by developing a historical perspective, not just in terms of technological history but also through the immanence of laws that define it. It is therefore important to define what is “development” or “sustainable development”.

If development is understood as a process in which the economic and social processes continuously improve and reproduce freedom and well-being for generations to come, we are more able to identify its prerequisites. One such prerequisite for sustainable development defined as such is to continuously strive for resource efficiency in the production processes for human consumption. Technology helps us improve resource efficiency in all spheres of human activity, and science helps deepen our understanding of the production process, including its unintended consequences, such as climate change. Resource efficiency in the production process puts less pressure on the environment while producing goods that are less costly and more affordable for wider sections of the population.

The quest for speed in transportation systems is to achieve resource efficiency not only of productive human time but also with respect to other resources deployed to run the system. The analogy for resource efficiency in respect of agriculture would be the benefits that accrue from science and technology-driven high-yielding varieties. Without improving land efficiency by using science and technology, it would be impossible to maintain the nutritional well-being of an expanding human population.

A relatively recent innovation in the transportation system is the containerisation of “break bulk” cargo. Containerisation essentially “speeds up” cargo-handling through supply chains, achieving both resource efficiency and labour productivity. Based on a study of 157 countries between 1962 to 1990, The Economist observed: “The container has been more of a driver of globalisation than all the trade agreements in the past 50 years taken together.”

Scholars of infrastructure-led transformation in development compare the Japanese high-speed rail (HSR) system to two other initiatives globally. One is the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) programme in the United States, built as part of President Roosevelt’s New Deal programme in the 1930s, and the other the State Plan of Electrification of Russia (GOELRO) in the Soviet Union in the 1920s, described at the time by Lenin as “the second programme” of the Communist Party. It is important to note that they were led by the State, as is the Kerala government’s proposed HSR project.

The priority given to HSR systems was further enhanced after the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change commitments. The European Union states that it aims to double high-speed rail traffic by 2030 and triple it by 2050 to achieve its target of net-zero emissions.

The question “Is this our priority?” is raised by some old-school economists who are concerned about ex-ante “opportunity costs of capital” of the project. This is an inadequate framework to plan for public infrastructure investments and spending decisions, more so in the context of climate change, where the future interest of other stakeholders — farmers, workers, youth and young entrepreneurs — assumes importance when decisions are taken. The resources used to build the necessary capacity to adapt to future environmental requirements are viewed as triggers for creating an environmental crisis. This outlook ignores the dialectics of development and the lifecycle approach to sustainability. It is not well-understood that the principle that makes electric cars a “green solution” despite its higher carbon emission intensity in manufacturing (60% more than for conventional cars) is equally applicable to wider infrastructure development.

We need to change how we evaluate infrastructure that has a high developmental impact. Ideally, given the complexities of de-carbonising transportation and India’s 2070 net-zero target, India should have a national plan of HSR network systems. The current Draft National Plan for Railways (NRP) envisages a total HSR network of 7,987 km over the next three decades. Pertinently, the NRP proposals leave out Kerala for any HSR infrastructure development. It is important to note here that in the NRP, climate change-related considerations have not been used in finalising the recommendations. In this context, the proposed semi-high speed Silverline project for Kerala assumes even greater importance. Speed matters here. India’s developmental challenges comprise a multitude of priorities and there are no silver bullets to resolve the conundrum of priorities. Science and technology-led solutions like the Silverline project is the way forward.

(The writer is a member of Industry, Kerala State Planning Board)