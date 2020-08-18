The Naga talks saga: Flag, Constitution and the fresh imbroglio

The declaration last October by the Centre’s interlocutor R N Ravi that the negotiations to find a solution to the six-decade-long Naga conflict had concluded successfully had brought relief and hope to the insurgency-torn Northeast.

After all, the negotiation this time was different from earlier attempts as it was based on the ‘Framework Agreement’ that the rebel group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) had signed with the Centre in 2015 that agreed to “share sovereign power for an honourable solution.”

Things looked brighter as Ravi had similarly signed another agreement with the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG), a forum of seven other rebel groups, for a “comprehensive solution” and to avoid past mistakes.

The war of words since then between Ravi and the NSCN-IM regarding the contents of the agreements seems, however, to have brought the 23-year-long negotiations back to square one.

Although Ravi, who is also the Governor of Nagaland since August 2019, claimed that negotiations on the major issues was over and only some “symbolic issues” (flag and constitution) remain to be resolved, the NSCN-IM on August 13 made it known to him that it did not think so. The rebel group, which has observed a ceasefire since 1997, charged Ravi with “twisting” the Framework Agreement to give an impression that the Naga outfit had decided to resolve the issues within the framework of the Indian Constitution. It has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a new interlocutor.

On August 14, while celebrating its “Independence Day” at its “headquarters” at Camp Hebron near Nagaland’s commercial town Dimapur, NSCN-IM chief Thuingaleng Muivah was straight and clear.

“The Nagas will co-exist with India, sharing sovereign power as agreed in the Framework Agreement and defined in the competencies. But they will not merge with India,” Muivah said in his “Independence Day speech.”

“The Naga people have neither accepted the Union of India nor her Constitution at any point of time. We will not accept them today and even in the days to come...Nevertheless, we said we must work out a common ground for a meeting point so that we may co-exist together as two entities,” Muivah said after unfurling the “Naga National Flag.”

This left many observers perplexed about Ravi’s repeated claim that the negotiations were over and only a few minor issues remained to be resolved.

Flag and Constitution

“We are not asking for Naga national flag and constitution from the Government of India. Recognise them or not, we have our own flag and constitution. Flag and constitution are ingredients of our recognised sovereign entity and the symbols of Naga nationhood. The Nagas must keep their flag and constitution,” Muivah declared, making it clear that the NSCN-IM was firm on its core demands for a separate flag, constitution and integration of all Naga-inhabited areas in the Northeast.

There are reports that most Naga groups, including the NSCN-IM, were cold to the Centre’s proposal for a satellite autonomous council to govern the cultural and identity issues of the Naga-inhabited areas in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Leaders of at least 14 Naga tribes queered the pitch on Monday when they wrote a letter to PM Modi declaring that nothing except “territorial integration” of the Naga-inhabited areas was acceptable to them.

Nagaland already enjoys special provisions under Article 371-A, which states that no central laws would be applicable in the state unless it is approved by the state Assembly.

Nagas became worried after the Modi government quashed Article 370 in respect of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year, notwithstanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance that Article 371-A would remain untouched. So, can the Centre recognise the demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution?

“Yes. The Centre may agree on a special flag and constitution in the spirit of the 2015 agreement. The flag and constitution will only represent Naga history, customs and their internal diversity and will signify the place of Nagalim in India. In no way will such a flag and constitution contravene India’s federal framework. Indeed, the Naga constitution could be made a part, maybe part four, of the Indian Constitution. Constitutional law allows for such inclusion with specificity,” said Prasenjit Biswas, Associate Professor of North-East Hill University, based in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya.

Past tense

What if the Centre rejects the NSCN-IM’s tough stance and signs the final pact with NNPG? Many in Nagaland believe that such a move would lead to similar mistakes made in the past and not bring about the “comprehensive solution” that the Modi government is looking for to end the Naga conflict once for all.

Peace is still elusive in Nagaland despite the signing of two major agreements with the rebel groups in the past -- first the 16 Point Agreement with some moderates in the Naga National Council (NNC) in 1960 and then the Shillong Accord in 1975 with some others. But the NNC group led by Muivah formed the NSCN in 1980 and continued the armed fight till 1997, when it agreed to a ceasefire pact. Its cadres, with weapons, are still at its headquarters at Hebron.

Way forward

The Centre held an “informal meeting” with NSCN-IM in New Delhi on Friday, without Ravi, and sources said that even PM Modi asked the Intelligence Bureau top brass to take the negotiations forward and try to bridge the “trust deficit.”

This, many believe, is an indication that the Centre still wants the NSCN-IM on board for signing the final pact. “Naga peace talks are heading towards a conclusive moment, where both Naga groups and the Government of India can agree on recognition of Naga rights anywhere in India without curtailing the existing boundaries of states of the Union,” Biswas said.