The NPA game: Banks must fine-tune their early warning systems

Public-sector banks have recovered only 14% of the 7.34 lakh crore loan amount written off from March 2017-2022. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha recently that out of Rs 7.34 lakh crore in NPAs, only Rs 1.03 lakh crore has been recovered, and an amount of Rs 6.31 lakh crore is currently the written-off loan amount in public sector banks, for which recovery efforts are on.

According to the reply, public sector banks have written off an amount of about Rs 91,000 crore in the first nine months of the current financial year (2022–23). The finance minister has given information related to Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in the Parliament.

Read | Indian economy today is transparent, open and watchable, says Sitharaman to US biz community

SBI has the highest NPA of 98,347 crore as of December 31, 2022, followed by PNB with Rs 83,584 crore, Union Bank with Rs 63,770 crore, Canara Bank with Rs 50,143 crore, and Bank of Baroda with Rs 41,858 crore. At the same time, Bank of India ranks sixth with Rs 38,885 crore in NPAs, and Indian Bank ranks seventh with Rs 29,484 crore.

The finance minister told Parliament that PSBs wrote off a total of Rs 11,17,883 crore during the last six financial years, following the RBI guidelines for banks and the policy approved by their boards. There has also been an increase in the number of willful defaulters in loan repayment cases, from 8,045 in 2017 in public sector banks to 12,439 in 2022, and from 1,616 in 2017 in private sector banks to 2,447 on June 30, 2022.

NPAs are the most serious problem confronting Indian banks, affecting both private and public sector institutions. Bank NPAs have decreased in recent years, but there are write-off accounts behind this. Banks wrote off more than twice as many loans as they recovered in five years. According to RBI guidelines, such bad loans for which banks make provision for the full amount in their accounts after four years are removed from the bank’s balance sheet, even if the bank retains these provisions from its own resources. And does so only with public funds because banks do not have their own. This is also referred to as writing off. Banks write off NPAs to keep their balance sheets clean and to benefit from tax breaks. Banks claim that even after the loan is written off, pressure is applied to return the loan; however, statistics show that more than 15-20% of the loan is not recovered.

In addition, the minister said that Mehul Choksi’s Gitanjali Gems is at the top of the list of companies that wilfully defaulted on their obligations. Following this, notable companies such as ABG Shipyard Limited, Era Infra Engineering, Concast Steel & Power, REI Agro Limited, Rotomac Global Private Limited, and many more emerged. According to information that was made public by the RBI, only 312 large defaulters are responsible for more than 76% of the entire amount of bad loans.

While on the one hand the government is providing the banks with capital using the taxpayers’ money, on the other, the banks are putting enormous sums of loan defaulters into cold storage. If an instalment payment from the common man is not deposited for three months or even one month, then the banks begin to become troubled. Yet, the recovery from large corporations is not taken care of, and those responsible for bank fraud fly away to other countries.

The banking system in any country serves as the economic foundation for that nation. Everyone in the country is affected when there are excessive losses sustained by banks because the money that is put in banks belongs to the people living in the country. The major causes of non-performing assets (NPAs) for banks are faulty loans and fraudulent activity.

As a result of rising NPA, the net interest margin (NIM) of the banks begins to decrease, while at the same time, their operating costs continue to steadily rise. NPA is analogous to cancer in the banking system: it can be managed to a certain extent, but it is impossible to eradicate it entirely. This is due to the fact that in order to stimulate the economy, all governments provide the corporate world with special privileges, and it is expected from the corporate world that they will lay the groundwork for economic reform, which will result in a boom in the manufacturing sector as well as an increase in employment.

It is essential for banks to implement regulation and oversight over chartered accountants in order to cut down on NPAs. When considering granting loans to Indian enterprises that have already taken out large loans elsewhere, banks should exercise extreme caution. There is an immediate and critical need to strengthen both the internal and external auditing systems of financial institutions. While junior officers are frequently held accountable for defaults, the Credit Sanctioning Committee, which is comprised of senior level officers, is the body that is responsible for making key judgements. As a result, it is essential to ensure that senior officers are held accountable.

The workers in the loan department should rotate quickly. This is very crucial. Before approving funding for significant endeavours, financial institutions ought to establish in-house rating agencies to do exhaustive risk assessments. In addition to this, an efficient Management Information System needs to be put in place so that early warning signals regarding business projects may be monitored. Both the bank and the officials from the RBI need to examine the borrower’s score from the Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited. It is recommended that the passports of the major debtors be deposited with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank hit not only businesses in the US, but others in countries across continents, including India.

(The writer is an associate professor at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, JNU, New Delhi)