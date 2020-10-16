The political economy of America two weeks from Election Day

Weeks before Americans vote for their next presidential election, a lot of news and noise chatter has been created in what has now become one of the most polarised, divisive American elections ever. The outcome of this election will have serious ramifications for the very nature (and future) of what remains of the ‘liberal-democratic’ international order. We attempt here to discuss some of the key factors that are likely to influence American voters. Our focus here is mainly on non-committed or swing voters (estimated to be 24% of the total electorate).

According to a survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation in August, the ‘most important issue’ for American voters in the election seems to be the ‘state of the economy’. The second most important issue, but by a considerable margin, is the administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. Let’s study the facts on the first issue.

According to the US bureau of labour statistics, unemployment rates were falling at a national level until the pandemic forced state-wide shutdowns. Data on employment across different ethnicities provide a critical picture. So far, unemployment rates for White voters (Trump’s largest electoral base) have dwindled significantly, i.e., from 14.2% in April to 7.3% by August. The unemployment rate for other ethnic groups -- Blacks, Hispanics and Asians -- persist at 13%, 10.5% and 10% respectively.

The average GDP growth during the last three years of Barack Obama’s second term was 2.48% as compared to 2.42% during Trump administration (before the pandemic). While a high growth rate is expected to benefit an incumbent President, a consistent trend in growth during Trump’s tenure as President could bend a swing voter’s preference in his favour.

Annual trends in real median household income of workers from 2013 appeared to be growing steadily under Trump’s presidency, especially after 2018. Again, while growth in this parameter picked up during the last years of the Obama presidency, there has been a steady acceleration of that growth under Trump. The breakdown of income growth across income-classes or bottom-quintiles, however, indicates a different picture. If one looks at the nominal wage growth of non-farm workers under Trump, one can see a 2.14% average growth rate for nominal wages of workers seen during the last three years of the Obama presidency, while this has been around 2.88% under Trump.

Healthcare Record

According to a poll conducted by the Pew Research Centre, about 68% of the electorate thinks that issues around healthcare are critical. About 27 million Americans stand the risk of losing their employer-sponsored insurance now, making healthcare and its financing one of the most important issues this election.

The number of uninsured in the United States have continued to drop, largely due to the broader success (and access of) Obamacare, which Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden promises to expand upon. But, despite ‘Obamacare’, or formally the Affordable Care Act (ACA), not being up for appeal till 2019, the number of non-elderly uninsured increased between 2016 and 2018. This is the first time since 2010 that this trend is seen to be on the rise in the United States.

This can perhaps be traced to Trump’s removal of fines imposed on the uninsured and successive dilution in the compliance regime imposed by Obamacare on private insurance companies.

America’s economic performance under Trump can further be deconstructed by seeing the results of two major policy decisions of his administration: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and the Trade-Tariff Protections.

The American trade deficit remains quite high. While Trump’s popularity among voters might have increased with the rhetorical sloganeering of ‘America First’, during his presidential term, he hasn’t been able to fundamentally re-order the trade deficit volume. He did reduce the US trade deficit with China from about $419 billion in 2018 to $345 billion in 2019, by demonstrating more of a stick-than-carrot approach against the Chinese through tariff threats. However, this didn’t make American manufacturers better off.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) was the largest overhaul of tax structure in the past three decades. It did reduce the individual income tax rates for most of the tax slabs but the major beneficiaries of the move were big corporations, who had absolute federal tax slashed from 35% to 21%. While tax cuts may have had a positive impact on the wage growth rates for certain non-farm sectors, the record and trends for (rise in) private investments -- as a consequence of the announced tax cuts -- isn’t consistent, nor a reason to celebrate. Private corporate investments could also not rise at the expected rate because of the proliferating trade war between US and China, triggering waves of business uncertainty across global supply chains that connected the US and China in one way or another.

X-Factor: The pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic as a black swan X-factor has changed all odds and pushed the narrative against Trump’s re-election hopes. The dismal response to the current pandemic has brought into focus the

pre-existing shortcomings of the American healthcare system. Trump’s earlier attempts at diluting Obamacare, his lack of clarity on any alternative Medicaid (plan) haven’t sent encouraging messages to the electorate. The economic fallout of the pandemic has also done serious damage to the ‘economic legitimacy’ gained during Trump’s first three years. As of now, it looks like -- if this is a fair election with all votes counted -- the average American swing voter is set to swing Donald Trump out of the White House and vote Joe Biden in.

(Deepanshu Mohan is Associate Professor of Economics and Director, Centre for New Economics Studies, O P Jindal Global University; Samarth Gupta is a Research Analyst with the Centre for New Economics Studies)