The right approach to life

According to the creation plan of Almighty God, human beings are placed in situations where they have to face hardships from time to time in their lives. Everyone knows that life is not a bed of roses and one has to struggle hard. Difficulty and sadness are integral parts of creation and of the creator. No man has the power to extricate himself from this life of trial and tribulations.

This arrangement is to remind man of the fact that the present world has not been for luxury and comfort but rather as a period of trial which will help to find whether he is eligible for eternal life in paradise. In spite of the tremendous development, adverse conditions still exist. Owing to their lack of awareness of God’s creation plan, they do not understand why this is the condition. So, they continue to react negatively to the situations and by giving such a response, prove themselves in the eyes of God to be failures.

On the contrary, reacting positively to such situations leads to passing the test. In short, a soul of paradise is one that has opted for the way of forgiveness in moments of anger, temper, brawling, who has converted sentiments of jealousy into those of well-wishing, who has converted negativity into positivity. Who has converted hatred into love, who has diffused tensions, instead of causing them to mount, on the day of judgment shall you be paid full recompense.

Only he who is saved far from the fire and admitted to the garden will have attained the object of life: for the life of this world is but goods and chattels of deception. (AL QURAN 3:185) . It is said in Bhagavat Gita’s second chapter, that which is born must die and that which dies must be reborn. The soul before taking any new life will have to pass through a test and there will be accountability on the day of judgment by the creator. According to his merits and demerits, he will be given a new life. Even Jesus Christ said the man has to face an accountability test after death.