The Tuesday Interview | 'No question of alliance, BJP will get absolute majority': B S Yediyurappa

For the first time since 1983, the BJP is facing an Assembly election without its veteran B S Yediyurappa in the fray. Notwithstanding his retirement from electoral politics, the Lingayat strongman is on the ground to help the BJP win. DH's Rashmi Belur spoke to Yediyurappa on a range of issues. Excerpts:

How does it feel to be involved in an election that you are not contesting, having retired from electoral politics?

It was my decision to resign from the CM's post with the only intention of giving others an opportunity. I've also decided not to contest any elections. Though party workers were initially upset, they're all happy and confident about my decision. Despite not having any position, I'm enjoying the love and respect showered on me by the people of Karnataka. I don't feel much difference between the love people have for me now and when I was CM. Actually, their love and respect have doubled.

With less than three weeks until the polls, where do you see the BJP?

I'm confident we’ll get a majority by winning 125–130 seats this time. It's true that some leaders have left the party, but that won't have any impact on us winning the election because none of our workers went with those who quit.

Also Read | Will never join Congress in this birth: BS Yediyurappa

What are your tour plans for this election?

There are demands from several candidates. But I'll concentrate on 60–70 constituencies where we're 100 per cent sure about [winning] and cover at least four per day; central leaders, including the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, will also hold rallies.

What is the election issue this time, according to you?

Development is the only issue. We're asking people to vote the BJP to power only for development and they will vote BJP for all the development the state has witnessed in the last five years. And this time, the SC/ST community is with us because of the new reservation policy that we introduced.

How is the party dealing with anti-incumbency and the "40% commission" allegation?

No one will bother about the '40% commission' allegation raised by Congress because it is baseless. Actually, we lodged complaints with the Lokayukta during Siddaramaiah's tenure. There's no anti-incumbency. The people of the state are happy with the administration and its developmental work.

What was your role in finalising tickets?

It's not that the decision was taken based on a particular person or leader. Candidates were shortlisted based on reports from three surveys conducted by the central leadership and two surveys by the state team. There's no one who can be pointed out as Yediyurappa's candidate in any of the 224 constituencies. Tickets were given considering winnability.

Also Read | B S Yediyurappa slams 'betrayers' Shettar, Savadi

If age was a criterion, why was Jagadish Shettar, 67, denied the ticket?

Shettar was denied the ticket, not because of his age. The central leadership offered him Rajya Sabha membership, invited him to national politics, and even offered to field his wife. But he wasn't convinced. After enjoying positions of power, in the party he quit and joined Congress. People won't accept this, and he'll lose.

Shettar named BJP national general secretary B L Santosh as the one who blocked his ticket.

There's no truth in it. It's not right to drag Santhosh's name into this. It was purely a decision taken by the party, and Shettar is aware of it.

The Lingayat community is said to be unhappy with the BJP.

I've already had a discussion with some senior leaders from the community. I'll meet Lingayat leaders and voters at the local level and convince them. Winning Karnataka is most important for the BJP, as it will have an impact on the entire country. We'll win 101 per cent.

Is it true that there's a demand for a Lingayat to be declared the next CM?

Recently, around 30 senior leaders from the Veerashaiva Mahasabha met me and stressed on a Lingayat CM. There are several eligible candidates to hold the CM's post. Ultimately, the national leadership will decide after the election.

It looks like Congress has developed love and concern for you.

I've observed this, too. I don't need anyone's certificate. The Congress is saying the BJP cheated Yediyurappa, but I want to repeat that stepping down from the CM's post was my voluntary decision. Even if they try to create confusion, people won't bother.

Is there a conspiracy behind fielding ministers V Somanna and R Ashoka from two constituencies?

There's no conspiracy. I'll campaign for Somanna in Varuna. B Y Vijendra has already conducted a rally, and I'll visit. Somanna will win by a large margin. Both Somanna and Ashoka are capable of winning. After the elections, we can retain one of their seats.

How are you dealing with rebellion after ticket distribution?

I've successfully managed to convince several rebels. However, some were not convinced, but I'm sure they'll come back to the BJP after the election. The Congress and JD(S) are welcoming those who cheated another party. Voters will reply to this.

JD(S) leaders say the BJP high command is in touch with them.

We've had alliance experiences with the JD (S) in the past. There's no question of an alliance, as we're confident of getting an absolute majority to form the government.

How are people reacting to your son, B Y Vijayendra, succeeding you in Shikaripura?

Vijayendra will win with a margin of 30,000–40,000 votes. Even the central leadership is very affectionate towards him. The affection Union Home Minister Amit Shah showered on him during his recent visit to our house proves this. I love and respect Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also showered the same affection on me. He insisted on inaugurating the Shivamogga airport on my birthday.