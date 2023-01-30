The Tuesday Interview | Should’ve continued in Karnataka politics for some more time: S M Krishna

Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, the suave Fullbright Scholar who became Karnataka’s chief minister (1999–2004) and was credited with making Bengaluru the Silicon Valley of India, has been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian honour. Krishna, a former governor and Union minister, left the Congress party in 2017 to join the BJP and has kept a low profile since. Now 90, he has decided to call it a day in politics, in which he spent over six decades. DH’s N B Hombal sat down with Krishna to talk about retirement, some politics, and his love for tennis. Excerpts:

How does it feel to have been given the Padma Vibhushan?

It was certainly a great surprise to me—so unexpected. It never occurred to me that this award would be conferred upon me. I had announced my retirement from politics just a couple of weeks ago. When my name was announced, I couldn’t believe it. This award means a lot to me. My six-and-a-half decade journey in public life was full of challenges mixed with setbacks and successes. This award is the culmination of a long journey in public affairs, recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

How do you comment on talks that this was a gesture towards a tall Vokkaliga leader with an eye on the upcoming Assembly election?

It’s plain, naked politics. But this is a democratic country, and each person is entitled to have his or her own opinion. Such awards are conferred not based on caste or region, but for making valuable contributions that play an important role in changing society in the country.

Looking back, what would you say was your biggest contribution to Karnataka?

Undoubtedly, it was the mid-day meal scheme for schoolchildren. It all started when I was touring north Karnataka as the CM and I saw four frail schoolgirls walking back home at around 6:30 pm. I spoke to them, and they revealed to me that they had not had a meal since 7 am. This reminded me of Swami Veivkananda’s famous quote: “Spirituality cannot be taught on an empty stomach.” After returning to Bengaluru, I convened a meeting of the Finance Department and asked them to set aside Rs 300 crore to start the mid-day meal scheme.

And, your biggest regret?

Undoubtedly, dissolving the Assembly six months before my five-year

tenure was to end in 2004 was a Himalayan blunder. The second blunder was accepting the Maharashtra Governor’s post offered to me by Congress. Instead, I should’ve continued here as Leader of the Opposition. I should’ve continued in state politics for some more time. Whenever Congress would have come back to power, I’d have been the CM, and it would have given me an opportunity to improve Bengaluru’s infrastructure to meet global standards.

What is your assessment of the Modi administration over the last eight years and that of the BJP government here?

PM Modi has done remarkably well. India, under him, has now become a politically-decisive nation, economically firm, and on the road to recovery. As a nation, it is in stable hands. In Karnataka, too, the BJP has made some strides on various fronts.

You were the external affairs minister. How do you view China’s belligerent stand against India on the border issue?

India’s problems with China did not start after 1962 but in the early 1940s. This is explained in a detailed, thoroughly researched book, The Fractured Himalaya, authored by former External Affairs Secretary Nirupama Rao. During my tenure as EAM, we tried to find a solution to fix the boundary dispute between the two nations, but expansionist policies pursued by China always stood in the way.

What is your take on Bengaluru’s infrastructure woes?

I agree that the pace of infrastructure in Bengaluru has not reached the speed that it should. I even wrote a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressing my concerns about it. In 2004, I presented a budget of Rs 40,000 crore and could initiate a number of development and infrastructure programmes. Today, the state’s budget has exponentially grown, crossing Rs 2 lakh crore. People feel that the pace of infrastructure did not catch up with the pace of the swelling budget. Perhaps each CM comes with a different vision, and that might have been a contributing factor in not meeting people’s expectations in Bengaluru. There’s always a lot to be desired.

What do you make of the BJP’s prospects in Karnataka?

At present, both the BJP and Congress are neck-and-neck, with each set to win around 90 seats. However, with PM Modi leading from the front, poll dynamics will undoubtedly change in the coming days, giving the BJP an advantage over its rivals in terms of garnering more votes and a reasonable chance of retaining power.

In 1999, you led the Congress to power. Now, 24 years later, your protege, D K Shivakumar, is leading the Congress.

Because D K Shivakumar is leading the Congress in the state, the party is making severe strides under his leadership and is neck-and-neck with the BJP.

Will you hit the campaign trail in this election?

No Sir. I’m sticking to my stand, and there’s no backtracking on that. I will not campaign for anyone. At the age of 90, I have to respect my age, and I’m entitled to some rest.

Do you plan to visit Wimbledon this year?

I’m hopeful that I’ll. I have missed it the last 2-3 years due to the Covid pandemic.