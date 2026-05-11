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Paradigm shift in perception of political representation of Muslims

Paradigm shift in perception of political representation of Muslims

The real question is not just who represents Muslims, but how that representation is perceived and politicised
Sayed Rashad Ikmal
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 07:03 IST
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 07:03 IST
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