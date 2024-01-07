Paradise as a kind of library

Born in Buenos Aires in 1899, Borges moved with his family to Switzerland in 1914, where he studied at the Collège de Genève. He was, from the beginning, a writer in the classical traditions and epics of diverse cultures. Borges grew up immersed in reading and, on his return to Argentina in 1921, began publishing his poems and essays in surrealist literary journals, while working as a librarian. By 1930, he had published six books, three of poetry, and three collections of essays. Between 1939 and 1949, he wrote and published practically all the fiction for which he would become famous. In 1955, he was appointed director of the National Public Library and Professor of English Literature at the University of Buenos Aires. Borges became completely blind by the age of 55, his progressive blindness, arguably, helping him to create innovative literary symbols through sheer imagination.