Password conundrums

I recently read somewhere that some have “password” as their password. Seriously? They might as well have used a neon sign that yells out, “Come on in! The banquet is open!”, I thought. But then, what about those dreaded password requirements? The uppercase, lowercase, number, and special character conundrums—it’s as if the internet gods would be happy to make it impossible for us to remember our own passwords. And I am not even thinking of the “password must be at least 8,763 characters long” rule or the “you can’t use your last three passwords” mandate.