<p>It is always encouraging when a government talks about education in the language of quality rather than only welfare. Free textbooks, midday meals, uniforms, scholarships, and transport have all mattered, and rightly so. They have made schooling possible for many families. But they have not always been enough to build parental confidence.</p>.<p>That is why the Karnataka government’s recent campaign around government <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/school">schools</a> in general and Karnataka public schools in particular stood out. It did not speak only about admissions, schemes, or affordability. It spoke about continuity, teacher presence, English-medium access, computer education, skill development, transport, nutrition, and a stable schooling journey from the early years to Class 12.</p>.<p>The significance is not in the advertisements or the social media videos alone. Governments release advertisements all the time. What is significant is that the State appears willing to speak publicly about school quality and be judged on it. When a government begins to say that public schools should be chosen not merely because they are free but because they are good, reliable, and capable of preparing children well, that is a positive step.</p>.Kannada faces SSLC lingua litmus test in own state.<p>There is another reason this matters. Education often does not receive the same political visibility as roads, water, electricity, or short-term welfare measures. For that reason, it is worth noticing when a government is willing to put <br>its reputation behind school improvement and publicly invite families to consider government schools with confidence. Education then becomes not just an administrative responsibility but a public issue the government is willing to be judged on.</p>.<p>A recent statewide survey of 14,149 parents across 34 education districts in Karnataka, conducted by India Literacy Project, offers useful context here. One of the most important findings from that study was that the common narrative is too simplistic. Parents are not simply walking away from government schools. Many continue to value government schools and recognise their strengths, including access, trained teachers, midday meals, sports, and reliable syllabus completion. Trust in the public system still exists.</p>.<p>At the same time, parents make practical decisions. They are influenced by whether English-medium options are available, whether teachers are regularly present, whether schools function consistently, whether communication is timely, and whether the overall experience feels dependable. These are not abstract policy questions. They are everyday questions families ask when deciding where to send their children.</p>.<p>Seen in that light, it is worth noting that the campaign touches on issues that also matter to parents. It appears to recognise that public education cannot be positioned only in the language of welfare. If governments want families to choose public schools with confidence, they have to speak in the language of quality, continuity, and accountability. They have to tell parents not only what is provided but also what can be expected.</p>.<p>Government schools should not be treated as the option families choose only when they have no alternative. A strong public system should be able to inspire confidence through dependable functioning, visible teacher presence, and a clear sense of responsibility.</p>.Karnataka only state to follow dual policy in releasing funds for special schools.<p>Of course, public messaging is only the beginning. Once a government makes visible promises, it also opens itself to scrutiny. That is healthy. Parents will not judge this campaign by the quality of the advertisement or the video. They will judge it by what they see in actual school life. Are teachers regularly present? Are specialist teachers really appointed? Do schools run consistently? Are the promised English-medium and skill pathways meaningful? Is transport reliable? Do parents find it easier to engage with teachers? Does the school feel more dependable than it did before? That is where the real test lies.</p>.<p>Public education should not have to compete only on being free. It should be able to stand on trust, continuity, quality, and everyday reliability. <br>If governments are willing to say that openly, that is a welcome change.</p>.<p>Governments across states and political cycles have periodically announced school <br>improvement drives. What separates a genuine shift from mere public messaging is whether the announcement is followed by action. That is what will determine whether this moment becomes a meaningful turning point or just another campaign.</p>.<p><em><strong>The writer is secretary, India Literacy Project, a non-profit organisation <br>working in the area of education.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>