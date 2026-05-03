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Path from welfare to quality in govt schools

Path from welfare to quality in govt schools

When a government begins to say that public schools should be chosen not merely because they are free but because they are good, reliable, and capable of preparing children well, that is a positive step.
Pramod Sridharamurthy
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 18:43 IST
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 18:43 IST
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