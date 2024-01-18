Pause and ponder before speaking

Underscoring the disadvantages of spoken form over the written form is not intended to belittle the former. Listening to an eloquent speech is a delight. Sweet words are uttered in romantic tête-à-tête. But it is in the day-to-day conversations -- between spouses, colleagues, acquaintances and even strangers -- that the test of spoken language lies. Words, especially spoken words, can become lethal weapons when spoken with hate and anger. We should speak in the manner in which we write, by being careful about the vocabulary, thinking and re-thinking before we speak, and choosing words carefully, particularly when our emotions are volatile. Frown and glare are unspoken words which hurt both the sides. Smile and glow on the other hand spread cheer. Pause and ponder before blurting out words.