Paying lip-service to the sacrifices of our soldiers and the military

The facts are somewhat different and most starkly obvious in Manipur, the sensitive border state that has been aflame for six months despite being ruled by, in Modi’s parlance, a “double engine” government since 2017. That the PM has no time for the state, which has destabilising effects on the whole region, is ominous. But we are examining a different question here: the treatment of soldiers. Meitei mobs and militia groups -- with tacit, if not overt, support of the BJP state government -- have been targeting the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles with no consequences so far. A militant who killed 18 Indian soldiers in an ambush in 2016 was released by the soldiers under pressure from local crowds organised by Meira Paibi where a BJP MLA was reportedly present. Meitei groups and BJP leaders have issued statements targeting Assam Rifles, which is led by army officers at all levels. They have held placards with slogans such as “Go back Assam Rifles” and “Stop using Indian security forces against Meitei”.