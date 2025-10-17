Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Peace by force undermines Palestinian autonomy

Peace by force undermines Palestinian autonomy

Trump’s Gaza plan ignores core questions on occupation and resistance, risks another truce breakdown.
Malay Mishra
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 20:54 IST
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 20:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Benjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpOpinionCommentGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us