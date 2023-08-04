Penny wise...

My wife also joined me, and she seemed happy with the colour of the jacket. I wanted to know why the jacket of a reputed brand was priced so low and was being sold on the streets. How did he get that? He was honest. He said he was a driver and was working for a transport company. The employer gave him a meagre salary, so he stole some articles from the consignments and sold them at low prices on the streets to make ends meet. This time he had to deliver these jackets, and he stole a few. I was convinced and decided to take advantage of the situation.