Persisting gender gap in STEM jobs

The story of Indian higher education is indeed a delicate dance between modern aspirations and traditional values. Over the last decade, India has made substantial progress in enhancing women’s enrolment in STEM education, from 37% in 2010–11 to an impressive 43% in 2021–22. It’s encouraging to see that women in India have effectively shattered the so-called ‘bro code’ in mathematics classrooms, a realm previously viewed as a male stronghold.

Remarkably, in the 2021–22 academic year, women made up 58% of the total student population in mathematics. While these achievements deserve applause, there is a need to go beyond headline items, as the devil lies in the details. The increase in STEM enrolment is driven by increased enrolment in science courses, while enrolments in more promising engineering and technology streams remain depressingly low at 29.2%. Although the overall increase in enrolment is a big step forward, it doesn’t mean much until academic success leads to job opportunities.