Personal and professional lives

He told the Kuru princes to fight Drupada the king of Panchala as his Guru Dakshina in order to settle an old score with his erstwhile friend. He used his professional profit to salvage his ego. Once he regained his dignity, he returned the kingdom to the loser without much ado, only after taking a part of the latter’s land and bequeath it to his son. Later on, he even accepted Drupada’s son Dhristadyumna as his student. The Guru meticulously made it a point to keep his private and professional lives in different compartments.