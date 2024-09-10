Perspective is everything

The boy replied excitedly that he understood how privileged their hosts were with whom they had stayed. When father pressed him to explain, he said, “We have just one dog but they have four. We have a pool in our garden but they have this never-ending river, we have posh lanterns but they sleep under millions of stars, we have a patio but they own the entire horizon, we own a small portion of land but their fields stretch far and wide, we buy our food but they grow their own food, we have a high fence for protection, but they don’t need to protect their property as their friends are there to do so. Father, I am thankful to you for showing me how poor we are”. The boy’s perspective of good life is not based on material things; instead he values happiness in life which relies on love, friendship and freedom.