PK's political plunge: A case of overreaching ambition?

Around seven years ago, Prashant Kishor, or PK, as the poll strategist is fondly known, was the critical link between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad. He kept shuffling between 1 Aney Marg, the chief minister's official residence, and 10 Circular Road, Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi's residence, in Patna till the grand alliance comprising the RJD, Congress and Janata Dal (United) stormed to power, giving a crushing and decisive defeat to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in November 2015.

Seven years down the line, Nitish Kumar, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and the BJP have taken to treat PK like a political plague. "Who is PK? I don't even read or watch any news related to him," said RJD's heir apparent and opposition leader in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, unmindful that PK had played a crucial role in his elevation as the deputy CM when Nitish Kumar retained power in 2015 with the help of Lalu Prasad's crutches.

Like Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar, too, was equally indifferent when quizzed that Kishor, his one-time protege, was about to launch his political outfit and would make a start from his home state Bihar. “Chhodiye yeh sab baatein. Hum ko kya matlab hai kaun kya karta hai (leave aside such issues. I am not at all concerned with who is doing what)," Nitish Kumar was dismissive as he reluctantly responded to a query about PK's anticipated announcement, likely on Thursday, where he would name his political party and spell out his future course of action.

Of late, PK has been hogging the limelight ever since his unsuccessful attempt to join the Congress last month. Earlier, he had been inducted into the JD(U) and later elevated as its national vice-president in 2018 but was shown the door in 2020 after his serious differences with the party's top brass. Having worked with the BJP, Congress, JD(U), RJD, Trinamool Congress, AAP, TRS, DMK in the last ten years, PK is now planning to chart a new path where he would take a political plunge instead of drawing strategies for different parties in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Tweet memories

"My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy and help shape pro-people policy led to a 10-year roller-coaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the real Masters, the people, to better understand the issues and the path to 'Jan Suraaj' – People's Good Governance," tweeted PK, giving ample hints about joining the rough and tumble of politics. "Shuruwat Bihar se (starting from Bihar)," he added, giving credence to the theory that he may take a plunge from his hometown Buxar, a Brahmin-dominated constituency.

Will he be a new political force to reckon with? Or, to be more precise, will he be another Arvind Kejriwal? These questions have become the staple diet for anyone or everyone in the corridors of power in Patna. But political scientists believe it will not be a cakewalk for PK in caste-ridden Bihar.

"Bihar is not Delhi. And PK is no Kejriwal (who used Anna Hazare as his godfather during the anti-corruption movement). No one really knows Prashant's ideological bent or policies as he has worked with parties across the political spectrum. He is living in a fool's paradise if he thinks he could be the Brahmin face in Bihar. Brahmins in Bihar have been very intelligent and always sided with the ruling dispensation. They took no time shifting their allegiance to the BJP when they found the Congress was a sinking ship," observed noted political commentator Ajay Kumar.

"Anyone can form a party and take a political plunge. But it takes time to shape up. It took Nitish Kumar 11 years to come to power after he formed the Samata Party with the help of George Fernandes in 1994," opined former Rajya Sabha member Shivanand Tiwari, who has worked in close association with Nitish Kumar as well as Lalu Prasad.

Others are also sceptical about PK's move to form his political outfit, as he has been inconsistent about his earlier announcements. "In February 2020, PK announced to enrol one crore people in Bihar for his 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign, which never fructified. How will people trust him? Drawing poll plans for someone is an altogether different ball game than personally testing poll waters. I feel PK has become over-ambitious and has shot himself in his foot," said Ajay Kumar.

Former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi concurs. "Presently, there are only four mainstream parties in Bihar and will remain so. Currently, there is no political space for an over-ambitious person," Modi, senior BJP Rajya Sabha MP, was candid while responding to PK's plan for a new inning.

(Abhay Kumar is a senior journalist based in Patna)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.