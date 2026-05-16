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Plato’s lessons for India’s democracy

Plato’s lessons for India’s democracy

More than two millennia later, Plato’s apprehensions appear strikingly relevant to contemporary India, the world’s largest democracy.
Aditya Mukherjee
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 21:47 IST
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 21:47 IST
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